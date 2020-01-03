back

Biryani And Chai Keep Protests Going At Shaheen Bagh

The coldest December in over a hundred years has failed to dampen the anti-CAA mood in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

01/03/2020 4:57 AM
  • 26.5k
  • 196

And even more

  1. JNU Students Confront Delhi Police

  2. Sunday Night Horror: JNU Under Seige

  3. CAA Protestor Reunites With 15-Month-Old Daughter

  4. Son Killed In Anti CAA Protests Was Sole Breadwinner

  5. Biryani And Chai Keep Protests Going At Shaheen Bagh

  6. Show of Gandhigiri At Anti-CAA Protests

189 comments

  • Poorna C.
    2 days

    We support CAA

  • San G.
    2 days

    All these ppl should visit Saudi and come back, they will never forever utter the word freedom again.

  • Swati S.
    2 days

    Khatay pitay protest karna chaiya......great

  • Arnab C.
    3 days

    The food , medicines and all are funded from people who want to be in the dark. This sums it up.

  • Arnab C.
    3 days

    Burn them all.

  • Raman K.
    3 days

    I support CAA

  • Anand M.
    3 days

    Yehi problem hai organizer ko nahi pata kha se aa raha hai.

  • Vishwanath R.
    3 days

    We support CAA NRC

  • Ajay M.
    3 days

    Itni bakwaas kar Rahe ho khuleaam sadak par aur kitni aazadi chahiye. Full support to CAA and NRC if u r true Indian

  • Col R.
    3 days

    Totally with Aman.

  • Don S.
    3 days

    Hum bhi dengey AZAADI gaddar mulon ko aur jaychand jaisey logon ko. Mazood Azhar ko dedi AZAADI, Yakub menon ko dedi AZAADI, BURHAN VANI ko de di AZAADI, KASAB ko dedi AZAADI. Sab ko milegi AZAADI turn by turn. Thoda sa wait karo bas.

  • Sid J.
    3 days

    Countries youth want the country come to an hault mera desh sachme badal rha hai aage badh rha hai

  • Hari B.
    3 days

    IF WE DON'T THROW THESE INFILTRATERS AND ILLEGAL MIGRANTS OUT OF INDIA NOW, IT WILL BE NEVER. THEY HAVE COME INTO THE COUNTRY IN LARGE NUMBERS. THEY ARE THROWING STONES NOW. IF THEY CONTINUE TO GROW IN NUMBERS THEY WILL SHOWER BULLETS. WE SHOULD UNITE TO SAVE THE COUNTRY. SUPPORT CAA & NRC.

  • Shiv B.
    3 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=670001290496500&id=781331642019934

  • Abdul R.
    3 days

    All missed call dialers please go back

  • Harbeer S.
    3 days

    We support CAA and NRC.....

  • Vikas T.
    4 days

    Jo abhi bhi atankwad ka chehra nahi pahchan pa rahe wo khud andhe bane haue hain. Lekin ek din ye aapki aane wali pidi ko jine nahi denge. Ye socho ki apni next generation ko kya dekar ja rahe ho.

  • Shafia P.
    4 days

    No to CAA ,NRC

  • Jignesh K.
    4 days

    I strongly support nrc or cab or caa

  • Naval D.
    4 days

    I salute this people who are giving there all to do this protest for us for our nation.