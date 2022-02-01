back
Bizarre Rules In Indian Schools
We still don’t know why drinking water in classroom was a no-no. Tell us if your school enforced other bizarre rules.
31/01/2022 11:55 AMupdated: 01/02/2022 12:59 AM
16 comments
Sanjay B.01/02/2022 16:53
In some boarding school, girls weren't allowed to speak with boy even a bro and sis couldn't have conversation 🤣
Anjum H.01/02/2022 13:46
In our school they were particular about decipline and uniformity. If we did not tie plats up we weren't allowed in class. We were allowed ro drink water during class for that we shall b going out n drinking water n come back. No mehendi on hands no matter what.... We have to pay fine for that if we apply mehndi. We shall be speaking in English all time if by mistake we spoke in Hindi any time the person who is having the 'speak In English' plac card would pass on that to us n we have to hang that till we hear other person speaking in Hindi. That's the reason convent schools were best and are best
Anshul K.01/02/2022 10:39
In many ways those rules were for betterment of students and following rules was part of discipline. Today there is modification in a way where you cannot say anything to students and if teacher punish them, either teacher will be fired from school or our responsible parents will take the matter in their hands along with students for teachers betterment 😛
Brut India01/02/2022 07:43
In a video that went viral, this child explains why she detests her daily school routine and how she'd rather have it be: https://fb.watch/aUDtaJjoeT/
Kalyan P.01/02/2022 02:25
And these, rules, which makes man out of men's. It is must for every kid in all worlds. I m lucky to be in convent pass out. Thanks to my parents.
Shaddy S.31/01/2022 20:49
Yahi sab rules aaj kal corporate companies bhi follow kari hai especially in training you are not allowed to speak in regional language.. bro we are indians not UK citizens.. stop this English traditions so many people are unemployed just because they are not fluent in English....
Sidney S.31/01/2022 20:17
Corporal punishment amongst others inflicted upon students are as outdated as the culture perpetuating it. Don't see the need for it when in the first place, the education system in India is below sub-par levels.
Priyanka S.31/01/2022 16:06
Brut India....y so disgusting posts?...means kuchh bhi
Hitesh L.31/01/2022 15:57
It's different in Manipur lol 🤣only few reports won't make it whole india
Naveed S.31/01/2022 14:55
But now a days there's no punishments.... No permission to talk with girls. ✓✓
Varun G.31/01/2022 14:51
Sabin M.31/01/2022 14:41
Have experienced all of it during my school days.
Sankar K.31/01/2022 13:12
Totally FALSE
Akshay G.31/01/2022 13:03
Combing your hair is a sin too
Paul H.31/01/2022 12:22
Many of the rules are still prevalent.
Abdul M.31/01/2022 12:06
Sitting next to a girl as a punishment if you are talkative lol