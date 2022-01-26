back
BJP And Shiv Sena's Love-Hate Relationship
The Shiv Sena and the BJP are at loggerheads again. This time over each other's brand of Hindutva. Here's a look at how the former friends with a common mission turned foes...
25/01/2022 3:15 PMupdated: 26/01/2022 11:47 PM
52 comments
Rskrish10 hours
Two parties that india must distance itself from.But unfortunate they are thriving
Joy N.11 hours
Dono milke humhe pagal bana rahe.🤗
Murad A.17 hours
Hindutva has defamed Hindu religion worldwide.
Mehboob S.a day
Bjp mukt bharay pahija aata..bas....jai hind jai maharashtra
Hasmukh V.a day
Yeh madam ke bol hai italian bol udhav dada tumhara safaya hai nxt election me....
Nandish D.a day
🐓🐓🐓
Navdeep M.a day
बाल ठाकरे भी सोचता होगा 😍 क्या ये मेरा ही बेटा है 😘
Nikhilchandra S.2 days
Wait a minute 3:26 "Shiv Sena ended up with the upper hand after the assembly election.." 🤡🤡🤡 with 56 seats vs 105 of BJP??
Hassan H.2 days
A faddu popat bagh maaza
Gaurav T.2 days
In today's politics Sena doesn't exist not even a mere with upper handed Bjp over hindutva issue
Nitin W.2 days
" विनाशकाले विपरीत बुद्धि "
Muhāmmad N.2 days
Both are two sides of same coin
Khetpal S.2 days
Before we Support shiv sena but now never bcz ye sale rajnitik gidh hai …. fake hindu
Vivek D.2 days
Ye bala shaeb ke nalayak putle 🤮😂😂
Ricky P.2 days
Shamless please as Hindu 🕉 please get rid off MODI 🙏 a chai wala can't run a country
Sameer R.2 days
Recently, Maharashtra State Government inaugurated a Sports Stadium which is named after Tipu Sultan!!! Maharashtra state got a huge list of freedom fighters and sportsmen indeed. What made them to name after Tipu Sultan instead of any other sportsman or freedom fighter. Who is wearing a fake mask of Hindutva since decades? And, it's not only about Tipu Sultan was Muslim. There are many Muslim freedom fighters and Sportsmen. Even if they could have given a name of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam or Maulana Azaad!!! Why TIPU SULTAN????
Imraan M.3 days
INDIA 🇮🇳 is Democratic Based On Constitution, Yes, India's majority is hindus with principles of Secular Ambedkar, Netaji, Gandhiji Not on Extreme Hinduthva, which will destroy image of Hinduisum same like pakistan destroyed image of islam with extreme religious elements and Hate with other communities. Religion is Faith, Politics is Service to humanity. Mixing both leads to Hate, Divide, Crime, Destroying self Religion. Actually all religions are secular & equal service to humanity. Religious Extremisum dangerous for Any Country.
Madhava N.3 days
We beg to disagree with Brut that Congress, TMC,AAP, RJD, TRS are SECULAR. THESE PARTIES ARE MUSLIMS APPEASEMENT PARTIES ONLY.
Zoremsanga P.3 days
Dont use HINDU Rilegions to Dibvert India an dont mox up politics with Religions.
M O.3 days
Paltu senaa now😂😂😂😂😂