BJP And Shiv Sena's Love-Hate Relationship

The Shiv Sena and the BJP are at loggerheads again. This time over each other's brand of Hindutva. Here's a look at how the former friends with a common mission turned foes...

25/01/2022 3:15 PMupdated: 26/01/2022 11:47 PM
  • 58.8K
  • 52

52 comments

  • Rskrish
    10 hours

    Two parties that india must distance itself from.But unfortunate they are thriving

  • Joy N.
    11 hours

    Dono milke humhe pagal bana rahe.🤗

  • Murad A.
    17 hours

    Hindutva has defamed Hindu religion worldwide.

  • Mehboob S.
    a day

    Bjp mukt bharay pahija aata..bas....jai hind jai maharashtra

  • Hasmukh V.
    a day

    Yeh madam ke bol hai italian bol udhav dada tumhara safaya hai nxt election me....

  • Nandish D.
    a day

    🐓🐓🐓

  • Navdeep M.
    a day

    बाल ठाकरे भी सोचता होगा 😍 क्या ये मेरा ही बेटा है 😘

  • Nikhilchandra S.
    2 days

    Wait a minute 3:26 "Shiv Sena ended up with the upper hand after the assembly election.." 🤡🤡🤡 with 56 seats vs 105 of BJP??

  • Hassan H.
    2 days

    A faddu popat bagh maaza

  • Gaurav T.
    2 days

    In today's politics Sena doesn't exist not even a mere with upper handed Bjp over hindutva issue

  • Nitin W.
    2 days

    " विनाशकाले विपरीत बुद्धि "

  • Muhāmmad N.
    2 days

    Both are two sides of same coin

  • Khetpal S.
    2 days

    Before we Support shiv sena but now never bcz ye sale rajnitik gidh hai …. fake hindu

  • Vivek D.
    2 days

    Ye bala shaeb ke nalayak putle 🤮😂😂

  • Ricky P.
    2 days

    Shamless please as Hindu 🕉 please get rid off MODI 🙏 a chai wala can't run a country

  • Sameer R.
    2 days

    Recently, Maharashtra State Government inaugurated a Sports Stadium which is named after Tipu Sultan!!! Maharashtra state got a huge list of freedom fighters and sportsmen indeed. What made them to name after Tipu Sultan instead of any other sportsman or freedom fighter. Who is wearing a fake mask of Hindutva since decades? And, it's not only about Tipu Sultan was Muslim. There are many Muslim freedom fighters and Sportsmen. Even if they could have given a name of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam or Maulana Azaad!!! Why TIPU SULTAN????

  • Imraan M.
    3 days

    INDIA 🇮🇳 is Democratic Based On Constitution, Yes, India's majority is hindus with principles of Secular Ambedkar, Netaji, Gandhiji Not on Extreme Hinduthva, which will destroy image of Hinduisum same like pakistan destroyed image of islam with extreme religious elements and Hate with other communities. Religion is Faith, Politics is Service to humanity. Mixing both leads to Hate, Divide, Crime, Destroying self Religion. Actually all religions are secular & equal service to humanity. Religious Extremisum dangerous for Any Country.

  • Madhava N.
    3 days

    We beg to disagree with Brut that Congress, TMC,AAP, RJD, TRS are SECULAR. THESE PARTIES ARE MUSLIMS APPEASEMENT PARTIES ONLY.

  • Zoremsanga P.
    3 days

    Dont use HINDU Rilegions to Dibvert India an dont mox up politics with Religions.

  • M O.
    3 days

    Paltu senaa now😂😂😂😂😂

