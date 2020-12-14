back
BJP Boat Overturns In Dal Lake
They do sink and swim together. 🤔 Some BJP members felt the chills while campaigning in Kashmir when their shikara upturned in Dal lake.
14/12/2020 3:57 PM
124 comments
Syed H.2 days
Where is Xavier
Alnwaj K.3 days
Hope u all dead 😓😓😓
Manbha L.3 days
Bhaaks cow dung brain 😂
Mohammad A.4 days
They are planning to book Dal Lake for too much democracy.
Dibakar D.5 days
Schadenfreude 😅
Kamaljeet S.5 days
Panoti jaha jate he wo kam ho ya boat dub jati he
Mohammed M.5 days
👌👌
Manjinder S.5 days
Antinational dal lake
Ahmad D.5 days
the most useful thing in their entire lives would have been to become food for the fish
Mix W.6 days
Majid M.6 days
This is how BJP sinking in kashmir from last 5 yrs
Osman S.6 days
Bjp ki kashti wahan doobi jahan paani kam tha
Rahul D.6 days
Dal lake and boat was anti-national.
Rashid H.6 days
Copying TRUMP Rally Style 😀😀
Rakesh Z.6 days
Dal lake mein Dalal
Sameer A.6 days
We want freedom Nor indian nor pakistani
Fatima T.6 days
Zaroor Dal lake ke andar se opposition walon ne kuch kiya hoga, nahi nahi yeh gire nahi sirf practise kar rahe hai asal mein girne ki😜
Manish R.6 days
BJP will drown the same way.
Shakul S.7 days
Saaleyo paaani ch kehdi rally kr rhe othe kon dekhn aaya thohnu Jmaaa ee pagal saaaale
Neelie B.7 days
Seems u don’t know ur own countries issues- I think even the Sikhs farmers must b invisible for you!