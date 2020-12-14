back

BJP Boat Overturns In Dal Lake

They do sink and swim together. 🤔 Some BJP members felt the chills while campaigning in Kashmir when their shikara upturned in Dal lake.

14/12/2020 3:57 PM
  • 67.9K
  • 135

124 comments

  • Syed H.
    2 days

    Where is Xavier

  • Alnwaj K.
    3 days

    Hope u all dead 😓😓😓

  • Manbha L.
    3 days

    Bhaaks cow dung brain 😂

  • Mohammad A.
    4 days

    They are planning to book Dal Lake for too much democracy.

  • Dibakar D.
    5 days

    Schadenfreude 😅

  • Kamaljeet S.
    5 days

    Panoti jaha jate he wo kam ho ya boat dub jati he

  • Mohammed M.
    5 days

    👌👌

  • Manjinder S.
    5 days

    Antinational dal lake

  • Ahmad D.
    5 days

    the most useful thing in their entire lives would have been to become food for the fish

  • Mix W.
    6 days

    https://www.facebook.com/100520401925529/posts/108627061114863/

  • Majid M.
    6 days

    This is how BJP sinking in kashmir from last 5 yrs

  • Osman S.
    6 days

    Bjp ki kashti wahan doobi jahan paani kam tha

  • Rahul D.
    6 days

    Dal lake and boat was anti-national.

  • Rashid H.
    6 days

    Copying TRUMP Rally Style 😀😀

  • Rakesh Z.
    6 days

    Dal lake mein Dalal

  • Sameer A.
    6 days

    We want freedom Nor indian nor pakistani

  • Fatima T.
    6 days

    Zaroor Dal lake ke andar se opposition walon ne kuch kiya hoga, nahi nahi yeh gire nahi sirf practise kar rahe hai asal mein girne ki😜

  • Manish R.
    6 days

    BJP will drown the same way.

  • Shakul S.
    7 days

    Saaleyo paaani ch kehdi rally kr rhe othe kon dekhn aaya thohnu Jmaaa ee pagal saaaale

  • Neelie B.
    7 days

    Seems u don’t know ur own countries issues- I think even the Sikhs farmers must b invisible for you!

