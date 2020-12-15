back
BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB
BJP president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and bricks as it passed through West Bengal. It's getting bloody in Bengal and this is what Mamata Banerjee said in response...
10/12/2020 4:40 PMupdated: 10/12/2020 4:42 PM
- 256.3K
- 2.1K
- 589
559 comments
Zishan K.2 days
2-4 bjp k kutte mar na chahiye tha
Benjamin L.3 days
Import better bulletproof car for future convoy 😂
Tharik A.3 days
🤣🤣🤣👍
Pritam K.4 days
Diamond harbour is a muslim dominated area , mamta Banerjee ( Begum) is funding them , 😠
Sãlmäñ Z.4 days
I wish u said bulletproof train
Sai K.5 days
Some politicians are definitely involved in it because as a normal people never do these types of stuff surely I will say
Shabnam A.5 days
Take his bulletproof first. These bjp leaders killing innocents in India only growl to do drama They do all this themselves and then shout If it was up to someone they would be dead by now
Adil H.5 days
Kaisa laga ????
Saleem P.6 days
Bhagwa Atankwadi hain..
Suchismita D.6 days
WB ki jagah Kashmir ho aiyye.. chot kya hota hai vir sainiko se puchiye..apni chot bohot chhoti nazar ayegi
K G.6 days
Violence is a part of all political parties in India . Nothing new .
Tapobrata D.6 days
Serves them right.......what they're doing in UP and Delhi...they should get back many fold in Bengal......👍
Trilokesh B.6 days
lmao got what they deserved xD
Clifford C.6 days
So to sum it all up, the doctor has got the taste of his own medicine!
Md I.7 days
Bjp all are hijra parties TMC CM MAMATA BANERJEE she is lady all hijra mil k lage hai shame on all bjp leader
Sadat H.7 days
BJP/RSS are Terrorists
Sumantra D.7 days
terrorists served right!
Lhm A.15/12/2020 13:31
Self service by own for vote
Said A.15/12/2020 13:06
This is the result of decisive politics, when you apply it on others do not complain when it's applied on you ,as the saying goes do not throw stones at others when your 🏠 is made of glass
Munender K.15/12/2020 11:30
Ye desh chal rha hai ya movie chal rhi hai :)