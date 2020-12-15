back

BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB

BJP president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked with stones and bricks as it passed through West Bengal. It's getting bloody in Bengal and this is what Mamata Banerjee said in response...

10/12/2020 4:40 PMupdated: 10/12/2020 4:42 PM
  • 256.3K
  • 589

559 comments

  • Zishan K.
    2 days

    2-4 bjp k kutte mar na chahiye tha

  • Benjamin L.
    3 days

    Import better bulletproof car for future convoy 😂

  • Tharik A.
    3 days

    🤣🤣🤣👍

  • Pritam K.
    4 days

    Diamond harbour is a muslim dominated area , mamta Banerjee ( Begum) is funding them , 😠

  • Sãlmäñ Z.
    4 days

    I wish u said bulletproof train

  • Sai K.
    5 days

    Some politicians are definitely involved in it because as a normal people never do these types of stuff surely I will say

  • Shabnam A.
    5 days

    Take his bulletproof first. These bjp leaders killing innocents in India only growl to do drama They do all this themselves and then shout If it was up to someone they would be dead by now

  • Adil H.
    5 days

    Kaisa laga ????

  • Saleem P.
    6 days

    Bhagwa Atankwadi hain..

  • Suchismita D.
    6 days

    WB ki jagah Kashmir ho aiyye.. chot kya hota hai vir sainiko se puchiye..apni chot bohot chhoti nazar ayegi

  • K G.
    6 days

    Violence is a part of all political parties in India . Nothing new .

  • Tapobrata D.
    6 days

    Serves them right.......what they're doing in UP and Delhi...they should get back many fold in Bengal......👍

  • Trilokesh B.
    6 days

    lmao got what they deserved xD

  • Clifford C.
    6 days

    So to sum it all up, the doctor has got the taste of his own medicine!

  • Md I.
    7 days

    Bjp all are hijra parties TMC CM MAMATA BANERJEE she is lady all hijra mil k lage hai shame on all bjp leader

  • Sadat H.
    7 days

    BJP/RSS are Terrorists

  • Sumantra D.
    7 days

    terrorists served right!

  • Lhm A.
    15/12/2020 13:31

    Self service by own for vote

  • Said A.
    15/12/2020 13:06

    This is the result of decisive politics, when you apply it on others do not complain when it's applied on you ,as the saying goes do not throw stones at others when your 🏠 is made of glass

  • Munender K.
    15/12/2020 11:30

    Ye desh chal rha hai ya movie chal rhi hai :)

