BJP Legislators Urinating In Public

Lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party may not have got his Swacch Bharat memo.
166 comments
Ashish G.02/21/2018 15:00
Undoubtedly he should not urinate in public. Nobody should defend that. He is a minister and his actions should justify the post he is holding. But why include Narender Modi in that post. That Sound suspicious. it is the action of that person alone. This is no Ideology of BJP party to urinate in public, then why the PM name and the party is mentioned here.However if the BJP party or PM support such action then we should condemn them otherwise it is just plain hate.
SiddHarth M.02/20/2018 08:33
Shouting swachh bharat will not solve any problem.... Frst.. Order every store... Restaurants.... Etc places to have an atleast paid toilet facility.... So that... Ppl will not do outside.. Bcoz urinating cannot be controlled..
Anand K.02/20/2018 01:30
ಎ ನನ್ನ ಮಗನೆ ನಿನೆ ಕಾರ್ ನಾಗ ಜರ್ನಿ ಮಾಡುವಾಗ ಮಧ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಲ.ಮೂತ್ರ (ಊಚ್ಚಿ) ಬಂದಾಗ ಹಂಗಾ ನೀ ಸುಮ್ಮನೆ ಕಾರನಾಗ ಕುಂಡರತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಾ ಶೌಚಾಲಯ ಬರುವವರೆಗೂ ವತ್ತೆಗೆ ಹಿಡೂಕೊಂಡು ಕುಂಡರತಿಯಾ......ಇಲ್ಲಲ್ಲಾ ಅನಿವಾರ್ಯವಾಗಿ ರಸ್ತೆ ಪಕ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಡಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ವಿಚಾರಬಿಟ್ಟು ನಿನ್ನಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿನೆ ವಿಚಾರಮಾಡಿನೋಡು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ನಿನಗೆ ತಿಳಿಯುತ್ತೆ.......
Anirban B.02/19/2018 23:36
Bjp promised to build toilets across the countries and highways. This act simply shows that either bjp themselves are ignorant about swach bharat or bjp as a party has failed to fulfill its promise which has become a habit now.
Nitin S.02/19/2018 22:02
you knw india is a funny country
Aman A.02/19/2018 21:22
arre India mein is cheez ke liye to hamesha se problem hai ki kisi ne agar tatti ya pishaab krne jaana hai to usko haarke baahar hi kahi krna padta hai kyunki aas paas koi toilets nhi hote ...
Konrad R.02/19/2018 21:14
Just proves Sanghi cultured people will never give up Desi kulchar ...
Lakshya P.02/19/2018 20:46
I don't understand, if a person is dying to pee on a highway, where the hell is he going to do that? In his car? On the driver? In the boot of the car? Where!!? Can you possibly suggest me with that? This page is insane.
Himanshu T.02/19/2018 20:39
Farji
Mohammed A.02/19/2018 20:19
Hai Sala Gandy sarkar modi sarkar
Hyd P.02/19/2018 19:49
BJP..🐮👌😂😂😂
Jadhav C.02/19/2018 19:42
See chutiya admin...I don't support modi....and his cabinets ....but see these are elder citizens...and by the age it's hard to control urinating....go with logic...they r peeing carefully...go and ask ur grandpa or parents... do they control urinating even after hours....
Vansh Y.02/19/2018 19:26
yeah great ...... it is not a big deal he is right ...... coz all the big deals were done at the time of congress jan sab kuch loot rahi thi congress tab nhi koi foto aati thi akal ke andhe log hai apne country me ....... gadhe ki aulaad ho tum
Boby H.02/19/2018 19:02
*📱📱📱আপনি কি এন্ড্রয়েড* *মোবাইল ব্যবহার করেন* *তাহলে আপনার জন্য একটা দারুণ সুখবর* ...........👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 *কোন ইনভেস্ট লাগবেনা আপনি প্রতিমাসে 5-10 হাজার টাকা ইনকাম করতে পারেন* *কিভাবে শুরু করবেন গুগল প্লে স্টোর থেকে* *champcash digital india app লিখে সার্চ দিলে চলে আসবে ,ডাউনলোড করুন* *👉Install করার পর Champcash open করুন* *Sign up with Champcash* ক্লিক করুন, একটি ফরম আসবে তা সঠিক ভাবে পূরন করুন। 1* *Name (নাম)* 2* *Email id (ইমেইল আইডি)* 3* *Password(পাসওয়ার্ড)* 4* *D.O.B (জন্ম তারিখ)* 5* *Mobile number( সম্ভব হলে Whatsapp number টি দিন)* 6* *Select Country( Bangladesh)* 7* *State (Dhaka)* 8* *City (Dhaka)* 9* *I Accept ক্লিক দিন* 10* *Proceed এ ক্লিক দিন* তারপরে একটা *Sponsor Id Code* চাইবে 11* *Sponsor id/Refer id code (17201051)এটা দিয়ে *Submit* এ ক্লিক করুন। কাজটা কিভাবে করবেন শিখে নিতে পারেন যোগাযোগ করুন *_Number:* imo & whatsapp. 7686819493
Aman N.02/19/2018 18:47
Bro when you gotta go you gotta go.. Period! That would be more embarrassing for him if he peed in his pants! It's a natural thing... It's ok... These guys are busy with work! They have several meetings at different places all day every day.. what will you do if you are going somewhere on a highway and all of a sudden you gotta pee...?
Kanishk S.02/19/2018 18:33
What if he have diabetes and there were no public toilet nearby, and anyway why this is being linked to Modi? I haven't seen him peeing in open ever.
Pratik D.02/19/2018 18:16
Ab tum logo ko unke Susu krne pe bhi preshani hogyi....kya chahte ho wo car gndi kre🤣
Yash R.02/19/2018 17:59
bs badi badi baate he kar sakte hai bjp vale
Shayantan D.02/19/2018 17:57
Are these guys idiots...bhai jisne yeh vedio banai..usko emergency wala mutra visarjan laga toh kaha jaoge!! Bhai dimag ko ghutno se upar lao aur ku6 a66a share kro...please...
Abubakr J.02/19/2018 17:57
The water conservation minister was caught replenishing ground water levels :-D