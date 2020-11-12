back
BJP MLA Attacks Woman From Own Party
A BJP legislator from Karnataka viciously attacked a woman councillor to prevent her from voting for the opposition.
12/11/2020 5:53 PM
89 comments
Sumit K.16/11/2020 05:22
These goons have no respect for women.
Sumit K.16/11/2020 05:18
Is this the real face of BJP ?
Great M.15/11/2020 18:47
Son of Bitch
Sayan S.15/11/2020 13:55
Bhartiya joker party
Naveen K.15/11/2020 05:19
https://www.facebook.com/108163050728632/posts/122831145928489/
Prince S.15/11/2020 05:04
Bio madarchod
Abhishek D.15/11/2020 03:45
Fake news
Nitin A.15/11/2020 00:48
Fake news
Saumya G.14/11/2020 07:38
Touching a Woman and making Violence..
Venkataraman S.14/11/2020 05:42
Wow pathetic that's y people shouldn't Bolden vote for one party y not make new constitution so party get power by people choosed politicians as extra legislative this women r not begging but given entertainment to politicians they too promised for giving them ticket not only that they given promise to dozens of women dk shivkumar given such promise to 1000 young women from Rajasthan to Kanyakumari but ticket not a sport so given some land grants business behind them came many relatives from Rajasthan to Kanyakumari
Iyswarya L.14/11/2020 03:51
I used to love politics.. but after 2014, things changed and my aspirations for politics gone in the air 🤦🏻♀️
Amir M.13/11/2020 21:16
Third world country Nothing surprising
Madhok P.13/11/2020 21:04
As usual... Half truth from Brut... 😏🙄
Javed S.13/11/2020 17:58
I don't trust on this... It should be fake news... They don't stop like this... They have n number of ways to do such things like car chadha dena. Jinda jala dena... Farzi dhara lagakr jail bjijwa dena... Or kuch na ho to facebook or 1400BC me ki gayi post ko mudda banaker jail bhijwa dena.... So i don't trust this news at all
Prashant S.13/11/2020 17:23
Chlo sab andhbhakt milkar bolo Jai shree ram
Himanshu K.13/11/2020 17:17
Those suppoters are evil.... they are just gundas....and for this place these people should be put in jails ....
Raj C.13/11/2020 16:56
What do you expect from the BJP... no respect for women whatsoever!!!!
Payel S.13/11/2020 16:35
I hate this vulnerable politics...
Imran A.13/11/2020 15:59
Ab bolo iss prr
Deepa G.13/11/2020 15:45
please be careful while you are posting these kinds of news against government, they had closed one news channel itself. Next will be yours.