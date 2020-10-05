back
BJP MLA Linked Rape To Sanskar
“Instilling ‘sanskar’ in daughters can prevent rapes.” This is not the first time BJP MLA Surendra Singh’s comment has triggered a controversy.
05/10/2020 5:05 PMupdated: 05/10/2020 5:05 PM
650 comments
Pardeep K.an hour
What an idiot
Shyanthi D.an hour
And ur father shud have used a precuation.....
Ngoha C.an hour
This is true doctrine for bjp rss, their mindset
Nehal A.an hour
I have no idea why the BJP would insist on having people like this represent their party.
Nehal A.an hour
Unbelievable
Karan R.4 hours
That colour which was meant to and for respect has been maligned by these thugs and it cringes me every time someone like him put it on.
Tutu M.4 hours
stupid man..if his wife or daughter or any female member got raped..what would he say?..shame on this blaming women
Jeevan K.4 hours
Competing to PM position 😂😂... On a way to getting qualification scores
Abhishek G.5 hours
Ridiculous.
Pooja S.6 hours
Pehle shuruat apne ghar se karo
Snigdha S.6 hours
Sabhi mata pita ko chahiye ki wo apne beton ko sikhayen ki asli mard balatkaar nahi karte
Anulekha S.8 hours
Three year old and even few month old babies are getting raped....not only girls, boys are getting raped too....kaunse sanskaar ki baat kar rahe ho mantri ji?? People like you are a threat to the society cz you will pass on these kind of bullsh*t ideas to your next generations who will not see rape as a crime, but as something which happened to someone cz she wasn't decent enough (according to you). Actually we public are the biggest idiots who still bring people to power based on caste, religion etc irrespective of their moral grounds. Shame on you would be a small thing to say. Actually i don't have words to express my feelings towards people like you. People bearing similar mentality are a bigger threat to the society than any external elements.
Harshal D.8 hours
Aaplya Gharat pan ase lok ahet je fakta mulinnach dosh detail, victim blaming kartil. Ahe ki nahi ??
Akshay S.8 hours
First instill "sanskaar" in your boys your goons then think of preaching to others.
Shamael G.8 hours
WTF!!! Bullshit( mind my french) more sans kar required for boys/ men........ you moron!!!🤬😡
Tanya D.9 hours
He makes it sound like the girl raped the guy. Genius!
Pramod K.9 hours
Kaha he Beti padaw beti bachaw yojana in UP
Priyanka R.9 hours
How have you become an MLA?? Just live with your sanskars. Constitution isn't required for you.
Sheelu C.10 hours
Tum jaiso baap k bete hi aisa krte hain
Bilkis B.10 hours
My mom spat on my phone while watching this video