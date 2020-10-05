back

BJP MLA Linked Rape To Sanskar

“Instilling ‘sanskar’ in daughters can prevent rapes.” This is not the first time BJP MLA Surendra Singh’s comment has triggered a controversy.

05/10/2020 5:05 PMupdated: 05/10/2020 5:05 PM
  • 93.4k
  • 683

And even more

  1. 4:41

    Qui sont les Proud Boys ?

  2. 4:16

    En Russie, un cimetière d'animaux marins

  3. 3:26

    Les Néo-Calédoniens disent non à l'indépendance

  4. 4:47

    3 moments qui ont changé la vie de Carla Bruni

  5. 5:36

    C'est quoi, les QAnon ?

  6. 6:05

    Ce que Donald Trump disait à propos des gestes barrières

650 comments

  • Pardeep K.
    an hour

    What an idiot

  • Shyanthi D.
    an hour

    And ur father shud have used a precuation.....

  • Ngoha C.
    an hour

    This is true doctrine for bjp rss, their mindset

  • Nehal A.
    an hour

    I have no idea why the BJP would insist on having people like this represent their party.

  • Nehal A.
    an hour

    Unbelievable

  • Karan R.
    4 hours

    That colour which was meant to and for respect has been maligned by these thugs and it cringes me every time someone like him put it on.

  • Tutu M.
    4 hours

    stupid man..if his wife or daughter or any female member got raped..what would he say?..shame on this blaming women

  • Jeevan K.
    4 hours

    Competing to PM position 😂😂... On a way to getting qualification scores

  • Abhishek G.
    5 hours

    Ridiculous.

  • Pooja S.
    6 hours

    Pehle shuruat apne ghar se karo

  • Snigdha S.
    6 hours

    Sabhi mata pita ko chahiye ki wo apne beton ko sikhayen ki asli mard balatkaar nahi karte

  • Anulekha S.
    8 hours

    Three year old and even few month old babies are getting raped....not only girls, boys are getting raped too....kaunse sanskaar ki baat kar rahe ho mantri ji?? People like you are a threat to the society cz you will pass on these kind of bullsh*t ideas to your next generations who will not see rape as a crime, but as something which happened to someone cz she wasn't decent enough (according to you). Actually we public are the biggest idiots who still bring people to power based on caste, religion etc irrespective of their moral grounds. Shame on you would be a small thing to say. Actually i don't have words to express my feelings towards people like you. People bearing similar mentality are a bigger threat to the society than any external elements.

  • Harshal D.
    8 hours

    Aaplya Gharat pan ase lok ahet je fakta mulinnach dosh detail, victim blaming kartil. Ahe ki nahi ??

  • Akshay S.
    8 hours

    First instill "sanskaar" in your boys your goons then think of preaching to others.

  • Shamael G.
    8 hours

    WTF!!! Bullshit( mind my french) more sans kar required for boys/ men........ you moron!!!🤬😡

  • Tanya D.
    9 hours

    He makes it sound like the girl raped the guy. Genius!

  • Pramod K.
    9 hours

    Kaha he Beti padaw beti bachaw yojana in UP

  • Priyanka R.
    9 hours

    How have you become an MLA?? Just live with your sanskars. Constitution isn't required for you.

  • Sheelu C.
    10 hours

    Tum jaiso baap k bete hi aisa krte hain

  • Bilkis B.
    10 hours

    My mom spat on my phone while watching this video

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.