BJP MLA Threatens Muslim Vendor

BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput threatened a vegetable vendor against selling supplies in his neighbourhood. This is the second incident to have been reported from Uttar Pradesh this week.

04/30/2020 1:57 PM
  • 152.6k
  • 818

768 comments

  • Shakir S.
    19 hours

    Inke baap ka india hai ise liye naam kaam sab puchenge aur khud ki galtiya dusro per dalengay aur kahte hai humeine koi galti nahi ki

  • Mohd N.
    a day

    Chor k hath mein ghar ke chabi diye tu aisa hi hota.

  • Schwab S.
    a day

    Main to Sookha Hua Patta Hoon, Meri Baat hi Kya Hai Phool Pairon se Masalte Hain Tere Shaher Ke Log

  • Akash C.
    a day

    India a big piece of crap for a country to have such an ideology. Preventing people from doing business based on their religion. Disgusting India.

  • Sameer G.
    a day

    Bhagwa terrorist .he should be shot in head

  • Abid H.
    a day

    Kiyon

  • Shahin S.
    a day

    Arrest him

  • Parry X.
    a day

    Shame on you stupid bjp donkey . Racist arrogant worst than animal No one going to case file because he is BJP leader

  • Hanafi A.
    a day

    So stupid,

  • Hydroxy C.
    a day

    Why was that muslim telling Lie🙄....Is he ashamed of our religion . He is kafir

  • Joney Y.
    a day

    Imagine the mentality of people who have elected and supported him

  • Aziz S.
    2 days

    Khankir cheleder dol

  • Zuber S.
    2 days

    THUUHKNA and CHATNAA

  • Faraan A.
    2 days

    Great Democracy lol

  • Aslamkassr A.
    2 days

    Pagel he

  • Siraj U.
    2 days

    Abhe.chutiye.bidhayk.2.paisa.ho.gaya.teri.awkat.soch.sab.maloom.ho.gayi.abe.tu.desh.ke.neta.banti.hai.janta.usee.ki.bejatti.karte.hi.kutto.hindu.muslim.karke.pablik.ko.bekuf banate.hai.

  • Imraan B.
    2 days

    Death penalty to this motherchod Hindu Terrorists

  • Elliyas K.
    2 days

    RAJ PUT AISEAH NAHIN HOTEAH HAIN

  • Adam M.
    2 days

    India will never be great if they don't treat there citizens with equal justice and fairness 😭

  • Parikscheth A.
    2 days

    I would like to say one thing. There are a lot of videos taken in par few months showing the Muslim brothers selling fruits,vegetables after licking them without others notice. Maybe that BJP official also would’ve seen those videos and may have reacted. The BJB leader is the one to be blamed alone without investigation. The viral videos of Muslims licking the parcels and food must be tracked and those people involved in licking must also be investigated