BJP MLA Threatens Muslim Vendor
BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput threatened a vegetable vendor against selling supplies in his neighbourhood. This is the second incident to have been reported from Uttar Pradesh this week.
04/30/2020 1:57 PM
768 comments
Shakir S.19 hours
Inke baap ka india hai ise liye naam kaam sab puchenge aur khud ki galtiya dusro per dalengay aur kahte hai humeine koi galti nahi ki
Mohd N.a day
Chor k hath mein ghar ke chabi diye tu aisa hi hota.
Schwab S.a day
Main to Sookha Hua Patta Hoon, Meri Baat hi Kya Hai Phool Pairon se Masalte Hain Tere Shaher Ke Log
Akash C.a day
India a big piece of crap for a country to have such an ideology. Preventing people from doing business based on their religion. Disgusting India.
Sameer G.a day
Bhagwa terrorist .he should be shot in head
Abid H.a day
Kiyon
Shahin S.a day
Arrest him
Parry X.a day
Shame on you stupid bjp donkey . Racist arrogant worst than animal No one going to case file because he is BJP leader
Hanafi A.a day
So stupid,
Hydroxy C.a day
Why was that muslim telling Lie🙄....Is he ashamed of our religion . He is kafir
Joney Y.a day
Imagine the mentality of people who have elected and supported him
Aziz S.2 days
Khankir cheleder dol
Zuber S.2 days
THUUHKNA and CHATNAA
Faraan A.2 days
Great Democracy lol
Aslamkassr A.2 days
Pagel he
Siraj U.2 days
Abhe.chutiye.bidhayk.2.paisa.ho.gaya.teri.awkat.soch.sab.maloom.ho.gayi.abe.tu.desh.ke.neta.banti.hai.janta.usee.ki.bejatti.karte.hi.kutto.hindu.muslim.karke.pablik.ko.bekuf banate.hai.
Imraan B.2 days
Death penalty to this motherchod Hindu Terrorists
Elliyas K.2 days
RAJ PUT AISEAH NAHIN HOTEAH HAIN
Adam M.2 days
India will never be great if they don't treat there citizens with equal justice and fairness 😭
Parikscheth A.2 days
I would like to say one thing. There are a lot of videos taken in par few months showing the Muslim brothers selling fruits,vegetables after licking them without others notice. Maybe that BJP official also would’ve seen those videos and may have reacted. The BJB leader is the one to be blamed alone without investigation. The viral videos of Muslims licking the parcels and food must be tracked and those people involved in licking must also be investigated