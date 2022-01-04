back
BJP's Chakka Jam: Another Protest That Hurt Daily Commuters
Buses were running at 50% capacity, but their tyres were deflated. Traffic jams, crowds, protests... here's why ordinary commuters were left stranded on Delhi's streets yesterday. 🤯
04/01/2022 4:27 PMupdated: 04/01/2022 11:40 PM
22 comments
Prabhat S.7 hours
Fucking when others protesters protest you support them when bjp does you turn critical . Why this double standards why this hypocrisy every protest disturbed traffic
Uday D.14 hours
Crap/Brut India. Where is the Brut mother company? Who is financing it?
Haq N.4 days
And what are these bjp assholes doing in jammu....converting city of temples to city of wine shops
Nils J.5 days
Haha https://www.bitchute.com/video/JCn3H5MtbJaP/
Jennet S.5 days
Kejriwal is playing Dirty games in politics
Ghufran A.6 days
Ye andolan jevi pata nhe kahan se bar bar uth ker a jaty he
Raghu S.6 days
This is a new rivals of BJP Vs. others !
Rajendra M.6 days
I think admin is from AAP party . Sometimes He becomes Congress party member.
Hari M.6 days
This bad. All people Behind this should be put behind bars. And also brut India should also get enraged when “NON BIP” workers do such things all over the country. For two reasons: there is a India outside Delhi. Two Leftist hypocrisy sucks. This selective anger is disgusting.
Brut India7 days
The new policy aims at revolutionising consumer experience by replacing existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city with posh and stylish liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with a walk-in facility. https://www.livemint.com/news/india/delhi-excise-policy-mrp-of-505-liquor-brands-fixed-11638586319318.html
Why V.7 days
BJP 🤣🤣🤣
Mercy J.7 days
Ishta D.7 days
Free mein sab chahiye na... To sharab hi sabka 'free' afford karegi ab !
Pankaj K.7 days
Look like saheen bagh
Pankaj K.7 days
Same as jo protest nrc caa ka raod band kiya tha ye bhi vaisa hai dono shi h
Apa P.7 days
Ghanta... Desh bik raha hai, gair kanooni bill ban tahe hai, ye sarey baat par to nahi bakoge... Par opposition ke ek kadam me narey, bandh...... Chaaploos neta
Sunita N.04/01/2022 20:01
Pls see blr ull forget Delhi just on one area over 100 stores
ShashankShekhar M.04/01/2022 17:38
Abe gadho… bus AAP party ki nahi, desh ki hai. Kejriwal ne Adityanath ki tarah in dehshat gard logo se wasoolna chahiye
Pattamadai S.04/01/2022 17:33
FraudKujliwal the world's Top Class Crook
Wung C.04/01/2022 17:18
Indian politics is degrading as the world is upgrading