back
BJP’S Sarangi Springs Vande Mataram Test In Lok Sabha
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote Vande Mataram in the 1870s. But just days ahead of his 181st birth anniversary, the ode to India was used as a test of patriotism by this BJP leader in Parliament.
06/26/2019 9:10 AM
- 307.3k
- 3.9k
- 525
494 comments
Tahir A.07/20/2019 12:51
Sarangi beta chaddhi tumhari hai naarangi 😂😂
Pranesh P.07/20/2019 07:30
People cannot bow down to their motherland. And many of them say, maa ke pairo me jannat hai. Kya doglapan hai yeh, kisi ka religion uuska vishwas hai, aur uus se zyada kch nhi. Baaki uus insaan ki pehchaan uuske zameen se hoti hai, uuske culture se hoti hai. So a religion can never come first in anyone's life, doesn't matter which religion it it. A patriot should be ready to disown his own religion for his country. That's the highest value you share towards your motherland.
Yousha M.07/20/2019 07:10
Teri maa ko chudo kiun kehe hum vande matara
Ravi W.07/19/2019 17:41
Sahi bole sir ji jay hind
Md K.07/19/2019 15:31
Kutta sala
Asit D.07/18/2019 19:14
No
DK I.07/18/2019 16:39
Pagal oldies are ruling the country.. Very sad
उपेन्द्र ग.07/18/2019 16:03
नही कोई अधिकार नही है
Suraj A.07/18/2019 13:41
Hum Log aap log Dono rahe hain Hindustan Mein 2 Vande Mataram karne mein kya harj hai
Suraj A.07/18/2019 13:40
Adhikar nahi hai khana Khao Thali Mein Thali ka naam loge na yeah pattal bolo Ge
Pavan K.07/18/2019 13:18
Aslee murdh hai!
Pavan K.07/18/2019 13:17
వీడు మగాడ్రా బుజ్జి !!
Sohail K.07/18/2019 11:40
Loving the mother land and bowing to the mother land are two different things, We as a Muslims are not even allowed to bow in front of our mother, saying Vande matram can't be the criteria to prove yourself patriotic. There are Thousands of underlying problem in the country instead of solving them BJP is creating differences between religions, same trick 'Divide and rule' was adopted by the Britishers. P.s - If you don't believe in other's belief and religion thats fine but don't try to insult it as well ! Stand up against crime, The group lynching Tabrez Ansari and the group who destroyed a temple should be seen as a criminal, stand against crime don't spread hate
Rishabh C.07/18/2019 10:06
When it comes to the constitution all religions can go fist fuck themselves!
Rajat V.07/18/2019 08:07
Fuck pissslam
Merajul I.07/18/2019 05:34
Child murderer
সরকার ম.07/17/2019 11:10
খুনি সারাঙ্গি
Sunny S.07/17/2019 05:33
Sala RSS da kutta
Jasir B.07/17/2019 05:31
Bahrat kese ke baap ke jageer nhi ha jetna haq hindu ko ha utna ha musalmano ko ha utna haq dalit ko ha sikh ko ha .zarore nhi ha wande materam bolna
Syed F.07/17/2019 05:26
Woooh chahte hain Hindustan chorde hum, Btao__🤔 bhoot k dar se mkan chorde hum_,