BJP's Tejasvi Surya Calls DMK 'Anti-Hindu'
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said at a programme that if Tamil has to survive, Hindutva should win. The right-wing party is in alliance with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, which will vote in assembly elections soon.
22/02/2021 1:27 PMupdated: 22/02/2021 1:27 PM
- 168.5K
- 2.1K
- 748
664 comments
Inba E.7 hours
Poda loossu
Yuva R.8 hours
U go brother. Y u go Tamilnadu rss idiot Tamilnadu hindu state your government ruling karnataka then why u not solve Cauvery issues
Sourav C.8 hours
I was scrolling through all the videos and found that all the BJP leaders are someway or the other advertising Hinduism.Needed that Hindu jab in the arm.Now, I am confused whether I need to be Pro Hindu or Pro Indian . Vaccine after effect I guess 😑😑!! It's Tough.
Dāñ Ē.8 hours
He's not a dron prathap He's Bjp prathap
Ramesh E.8 hours
Bjp agenda.. Create tension among peaceful people then ask for vote.. Increase the divide and loot poor people..
Ravinder S.8 hours
He is the person who never ever talked on the basic issue despite religion. I don't know how people choose these creepy people in power.
John M.8 hours
Isn't this the MP with the controversial tweet against Muslims that got Sheikhas from Dubai helping deport people who supported that tweet in Dubai and other gulf countries ... He seems harmless I guess 😁 trying to talk in Tamizh
Ashok K.9 hours
Super
Santhosh K.9 hours
Started Comunal hatred again...
Kasiraja M.9 hours
Ivan yepadi Tamil Nadu ku vandha... Who gave permission to him...
Mark A.10 hours
Paaduko tejasvi போய் உன் ஊர்ல பேசுடா லஞ்சா கொடக்கா
Vnm R.10 hours
All over India there is two states run for free schemes one is andhra and second is tamilnadu. They don't want development always they will sell their votes to local party.
Sabareesh S.10 hours
Sir then why we all are hindus we can share 💧 water
Daniel R.10 hours
Guys Vote for Container Cash Movers , only then you guys will get 5k for each vote , good luck , oh yes if Church tells to avoid Hindus and thier food , tell them Yes Pastor, Jesus is Also comming Soon.
Babukumar C.10 hours
Sir You Are From Karnataka ,Talk About The Convertsy In Karnataka, See Tamil Nadu Is A Very Indifferent State Everything Is Given In Subsidie ,Politicians From Karnataka Can't Give Any Speech In Tamil Nadu, State, First Look At Your Own State People Diyinng For Daily Wages People Are Not Able To Earn For Their Daily Living, Why You People Go To The Neighbouring State And Talk Religious Things, Politicians From Their Own State Are Not Capable To Serve Their Own People Why Should Go To A Another State,
Muhammed A.10 hours
...talking only abt religion
Muthu I.12 hours
Joker
Kiran K.12 hours
T.S is dangerous spreading hatred releasing loose talks on behalf g politician
Kiran K.12 hours
bro, it's pseudo Hindu secular 🤣
Khadir K.12 hours
They are secular baby shut the fu......off