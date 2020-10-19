back
BJP Scorns Tharoor For Lahore Lit Fest Talk
“Tharoor tried to show India in poor light.” After the Congress leader shared a video of his talk at the Lahore ThinkFest, BJP’s Sambit Patra accused him of “demeaning India”. What do you think?
19/10/2020
481 comments
Xyan C.5 hours
Koi iss chutiye ko chup karao
Peekay K.9 hours
This Man Is A Idiot We Can't Take Him Seriously
Sai C.9 hours
The bjp government already made India funny in covid 19 handling & gdp. Bjp always says Pakistan, Bangladesh, nepal ko aukat nahi he but they are above us in global hunger index. Calling Bangladesh as Infiltrators but their gdp is increasing than Indian gdp. This kind of statement are not new form bjp spokesperson always cover their mistakes with nationalistic felling and attacking opposition and spreading nationalistic fake news. Sashi taroor didn't said Pakistan, Bangladesh are great and developing he said about bjp government mistakes and didn't said bad about Indian people he doing his job as a proud Indian and proud opposition leader. The India know patras is best entertaining spokesperson
Shahana P.10 hours
Sahi toh bola...
All M.10 hours
Truth is bitter
Tanwir A.10 hours
Truth hurts. Dear Sambit if you think we the people of north east India are not exploited do give us a visit.
Kanagasabai R.10 hours
To them, Modi is India. So if u criticize Modi's rule, it is for them a speech against India. Nothing new. Secondly, No BJP guy understands a LitFest. They know and understand only propaganda speeches. Remember what Advani had to face after praising MA Jinnah during his Pak Tour. Third, Sandeep Patra like guys are in the limelight for their Tantrums only and PseudoNationalism. It is only demeaning for Indians to have to answer for the idiotic political misadventures of Mr.Modi and Mr.Shah.
Barnik D.10 hours
What will this fake news peddler say!! We have to make sure at least a legit spokesperson of BJP responds. Trouble is all of them peddle fake news and claims
Klesman M.10 hours
Patra think that Tharoor will lie to the nation and the world about the current situation in our country shut up Patra
AN P.11 hours
Ask him to go and be a citizen of Pakistan.
Tanveer S.11 hours
Sambit patra is also known as gobar patra because of these kinds of idiotic press conference he do.
Kago A.12 hours
The message that the spokeperson is tryna convey is that INDIA IS MODI. Any type of dissent towards Modi elicits India's deameanition.
Aadil H.13 hours
Arey bsdk ...jb koi sach bolta hai to mirchi lagti hai
Champa A.13 hours
Unfortunate !?
Yash D.15 hours
Lagta hai Meher Tarar ki yaad aa rahi hai Shashi Tharoor ko.
Sarthak S.16 hours
Someone please enlighten this moron that there is a difference between country & party. He has made comments over the ruling party and not our country.. Overall Shashi Tharoor spoke the truth about current situation in our country.
Amal V.16 hours
Koi sach bole tho vo desh drohi banjata hai aaj kal, lagta hai ham sabko aaj se jhute he bola padega.
Aniket G.16 hours
Why is Brut taking this man seriously...😄😄
Sonu K.16 hours
is now supporting BJP so their all next video would be in favour or defaming rest of political parties 🙏
Gripson S.16 hours
He spoke the truth of the present government 👍