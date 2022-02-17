back
BJP, SP offer free goodies to woo UP voters
Free LPG cylinder... free ghee... free cooking oil. How Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav have turned Santa Claus ahead of UP polls...
16/02/2022 2:27 PMupdated: 17/02/2022 5:39 AM
- 82.3K
- 745
- 305
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
276 comments
Tazul H.2 days
And again you will vote for me becoz you Love my bulllseeeet.
Tazul H.2 days
Don’t forget All my promises has been fulfilled through my assss….hole….😂😂😂😂
Azeez A.2 days
😂😂🤣🤣 another jhumla. 😂😂🤣 begging for votes. Again wants to scam people 🤪🤪😂😂🤣🤣
Roscoe A.2 days
Ye sab bhi jumla hai
Smm Q.3 days
Only during ELECTIONS
Minakshi S.3 days
Mota bhai Holi 18 ko h 20 ko nhi😂😂 aapko बारहवी के बाद inter nhi Krna chahiye tha
Bhavya A.4 days
Beggars 🤣🤣🤣
Mustafa S.4 days
Jhot per jhot
Rëm R.4 days
😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Kalep A.4 days
So people of UP not worth more than Gas cylinder and Ghee??
Naresh J.4 days
True..
Charles N.5 days
Gas to de denge par pakhayenge kya usme Amit babu??
Aryan I.5 days
lathi charges in the name pandemic. And now freebies from the tax payer money when the economy is in ruins. No chance they will come to power.
Menime S.5 days
Amit shah's son is looting the tax of every Indian through BCCI..shame on us if we still cant understand this.
Sampad M.5 days
Get a cylinder but you will not have no money to refill
Sam J.5 days
Langar chal raha hai ya election😂😂
Erung T.5 days
please stop buying people stop selling COMB to bald person and glasses to blind people
Islaur R.5 days
Akhilesh is on 🔥
Prashant M.5 days
Free = violence
Kenedy H.5 days
The biggest lie they would Knew