BJP, SP offer free goodies to woo UP voters

Free LPG cylinder... free ghee... free cooking oil. How Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav have turned Santa Claus ahead of UP polls...

16/02/2022 2:27 PMupdated: 17/02/2022 5:39 AM
Politics

276 comments

  • Tazul H.
    2 days

    And again you will vote for me becoz you Love my bulllseeeet.

  • Tazul H.
    2 days

    Don’t forget All my promises has been fulfilled through my assss….hole….😂😂😂😂

  • Azeez A.
    2 days

    😂😂🤣🤣 another jhumla. 😂😂🤣 begging for votes. Again wants to scam people 🤪🤪😂😂🤣🤣

  • Roscoe A.
    2 days

    Ye sab bhi jumla hai

  • Smm Q.
    3 days

    Only during ELECTIONS

  • Minakshi S.
    3 days

    Mota bhai Holi 18 ko h 20 ko nhi😂😂 aapko बारहवी के बाद inter nhi Krna chahiye tha

  • Bhavya A.
    4 days

    Beggars 🤣🤣🤣

  • Mustafa S.
    4 days

    Jhot per jhot

  • Rëm R.
    4 days

    😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Kalep A.
    4 days

    So people of UP not worth more than Gas cylinder and Ghee??

  • Naresh J.
    4 days

    True..

  • Charles N.
    5 days

    Gas to de denge par pakhayenge kya usme Amit babu??

  • Aryan I.
    5 days

    lathi charges in the name pandemic. And now freebies from the tax payer money when the economy is in ruins. No chance they will come to power.

  • Menime S.
    5 days

    Amit shah's son is looting the tax of every Indian through BCCI..shame on us if we still cant understand this.

  • Sampad M.
    5 days

    Get a cylinder but you will not have no money to refill

  • Sam J.
    5 days

    Langar chal raha hai ya election😂😂

  • Erung T.
    5 days

    please stop buying people stop selling COMB to bald person and glasses to blind people

  • Islaur R.
    5 days

    Akhilesh is on 🔥

  • Prashant M.
    5 days

    Free = violence

  • Kenedy H.
    5 days

    The biggest lie they would Knew

