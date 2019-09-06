BJP Veteran’s Call For Fearless Leadership

Is there anyone who can stand up to the Prime Minister? Murli Manohar Joshi asks leaders to speak up without worrying about Modi’s feelings.
75 comments
Akshay K.09/20/2019 08:17
Aisa koi post Congress k lea v nikalo bhaiya
R V.09/20/2019 03:03
The real Bhakt who showed the seed of BJP and someone else enjoying the fruits.
Mahendra S.09/19/2019 15:29
दादा गुजरात में कहावत है मतलब निकल गया तो पहचानते नहीं है और चाय बारे तो बही के है
Ashish B.09/19/2019 10:54
Le Amit Shah *laughs internally
Faizan U.09/19/2019 09:06
Bhakt joshi ko bhi desh drohi ka certificate dedegi😎
Yugal S.09/18/2019 22:50
I only find one leader in the BJP who is capable of being friend of PM Modi but at the same time criticise his government in various aspects. He is Dr. Subramanian Swamy
शंकर द.09/18/2019 18:18
गुरु आपने सही कहा आज आधुनिक समय चल रहा है आज ऐसे नेतृत्व की जरूरत है जो सही मायने में डिसीजन ले सके आज डरने की आवश्यकता नहीं है क्योंकि मोदी है तो मुमकिन है जय हिंद
Shyam K.09/18/2019 15:19
Bekar neta
Ravi K.09/18/2019 14:42
why is this old man saying something?
Dhrmichand U.09/18/2019 10:33
भारत माता की जय हो
Anuj K.09/18/2019 05:51
Best CM for religious matters
Sanjay S.09/18/2019 05:28
सटीक
Rahul C.09/18/2019 04:49
chacha k deen pure hone wale h 😜
Maruf K.09/18/2019 02:55
I always used to criticize Modi Ji, but today on his birthday I'll share some lesser known good things about him. Did you know: Modi took birth twice – first on 29th August 1949 (on his degree) and second on 17th September 1950 (available in public domain). Modi, who was born in 1950, sold tea at the age of 6 years in Vadnagar railway station, But Vadnagar only had tracks passing through it. The actual railway station was built in 1973, when Modi was 23 years old. Modi was underground during emergency but did his graduation from Delhi University in 1978. Modi did Masters of Entire Political Science from Gujarat University in 1983 without the graduation certificate from Delhi University. Modi is the only person in the world who has Masters’ Degree in the Entire Political Science. Even Professors of Gujarat University came to know of this course after 2014. Modi took admission in the Masters’ of Entire Political Science degree alone, gave the exam alone, and took the degree alone. So far, no student or professor has claimed to have studied with Modi. Even before the introduction of computers in India, Modi’s degree was printed by a computer. Before Modi’s degree in 1978 and even 10 years thereafter, degrees were hand written by the University staff. The font that was patented by Microsoft in 1992, was used to print Modi’s degree in 1978. Modi’ degree was printed on a Sunday, when offices were closed. Happy birthday to Mudi Zi. If you guys still don't believe that Modi ji is superhuman, you are Anti-national!
Sanjay P.09/17/2019 16:51
Apt
Rajwant S.09/17/2019 11:15
.pm harami hai
Rajesh P.09/17/2019 05:37
सही शब्द कड़वे होते है
Ramchandra E.09/16/2019 13:07
Pandit ka damad Muslim h
Balvant P.09/16/2019 08:04
Aap ne bjp ke liye bhut achha kam kiya tha per ab aap ki umr ho gay he aaram krneka time he ab modihi chlega desh ko modi ki jarurt he use saport kro desh ke liye Jaihind
Bhuwan K.09/16/2019 03:15
Sahi kaha