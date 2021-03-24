back

BJP Vs AAP On Governing Delhi

Is the NCT Bill necessary to run Delhi or is it a step back for democracy? BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi and AAP MP Bhagwant Mann battled it out in Parliament.

24/03/2021 3:13 PM
  • 304.5K
  • 418

Politics

  1. 3:51

    Owaisi Slams Gurugram Order On Meat Shops

  2. 1:55

    Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Is A Liar

  3. 3:11

    "Killing Fields" Of West Bengal

  4. 2:24

    The Mother Who's Taking On A Chief Minister

  5. 4:32

    Mamata And Modi's Spat At Netaji's Birthday

  6. 8:48

    The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma

402 comments

  • Amar F.
    2 days

    Quasi federal new defination by the ex screaming queen of BJP

  • Ven R.
    2 days

    Wah.. Wah.. Badiya kaha Man ji ne

  • Nandakishore N.
    3 days

    Bloody Lawyer!

  • Asuti S.
    3 days

    The people of Delhi elected their leader to be responsible for the welfare of the people, It is unfair to take his power and give to a nominated governor. Degrading democracy.

  • AAlok K.
    3 days

    Mürdèr of democracy.LOL😂😂

  • Gaurav M.
    4 days

    Excellent, this was long due. Finally the Nation's Capital gets its own unique identity. The security and all the matters related to Nation's capital should be under Central Govt. the State Govt shouldn't be given powers to run the Capital of a country, because it ensures national security, the state govt can manage all the other local issues in the state. This is the same across the Globe, this is not a unique case

  • Shahid A.
    4 days

    Jinke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai wo dusro ke gharo pe patthar nahi maarte, 370 pe to keju bahut khush tha aaj apni baari aayi to loktantr yaad aa gaya 🤣🤣

  • Sameer M.
    4 days

    Democracy in danger

  • यश आ.
    4 days

    Current Delhi government has hailed centre's decision which abrogated article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir so as they says what goes around comes around .

  • Kochu M.
    4 days

    No ... Mo

  • Rachit M.
    5 days

    Delhi should be ruled by Central Government. No matter whoever is ruling is center. And one election one policy. Don’t want to waste money on every year organising elections

  • Digvijay S.
    5 days

    Fucking Modi shah liars .taking away rights of the common man and freedom

  • Kal J.
    5 days

    Sabko pata he kya hora he hut bullshit is always served freely and the world functions on bullshit.

  • Hardeep B.
    5 days

    Support AAP

  • Ankur P.
    5 days

    Hastily passing the bill proves how desperate they are. With the increase in number of protests around the country specially in Delhi, this is just a stratagy to suppress the opposing elements in the system. The only parasite India needs to get rid of is BJP.

  • Rupinder K.
    5 days

    BJP is the quintessential example of illiteracy and stupidity. They think that they will remain in power forever. How pathetic they are and are becoming more and more blind with their desperation and insecurity about loosing. They don't even want to see that once they lose there will be no turning back. Apne liye bhi sath mein hi khadda khod rahe hain. Also this clearly shows how much people's rights and their goodwill really matter to them, not that it wasn't known before. They can throw the entire nation into the fire of hatred and riots in order to remain in power. They are actually corrupting the future governments beforehand as well. Whatever they touch becomes cursed. Loosers.

  • Sanjay S.
    5 days

    It happens when a standup comedian goes to parliament as its elected member...isn't he the same fellow who recorde the the entire security checks inside parliament..and released in social media!!!

  • Rayen L.
    5 days

    Revolution is needed, kejriwal's only mistake is he refused to provide stadiums to use it as a prison for protesting farmers, which BJP RSS can't digest, out of anger they bring this kind of new law to take over the whole state, then what's the point of competing in elections ? This is what banana republic looks like, Eik hi ullu kaafi tha barbad e Gulistan karne ko, Har daal pe ullu baitha hai, Anjaam e Gulistan kya hoga...

  • শুভঙ্কর ব.
    5 days

    BJP is now acting as despotic rulers

  • Ravinder K.
    5 days

    Wah maan ji

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.