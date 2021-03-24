back
BJP Vs AAP On Governing Delhi
Is the NCT Bill necessary to run Delhi or is it a step back for democracy? BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi and AAP MP Bhagwant Mann battled it out in Parliament.
24/03/2021 3:13 PM
- 304.5K
- 5.3K
- 418
402 comments
Amar F.2 days
Quasi federal new defination by the ex screaming queen of BJP
Ven R.2 days
Wah.. Wah.. Badiya kaha Man ji ne
Nandakishore N.3 days
Bloody Lawyer!
Asuti S.3 days
The people of Delhi elected their leader to be responsible for the welfare of the people, It is unfair to take his power and give to a nominated governor. Degrading democracy.
AAlok K.3 days
Mürdèr of democracy.LOL😂😂
Gaurav M.4 days
Excellent, this was long due. Finally the Nation's Capital gets its own unique identity. The security and all the matters related to Nation's capital should be under Central Govt. the State Govt shouldn't be given powers to run the Capital of a country, because it ensures national security, the state govt can manage all the other local issues in the state. This is the same across the Globe, this is not a unique case
Shahid A.4 days
Jinke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai wo dusro ke gharo pe patthar nahi maarte, 370 pe to keju bahut khush tha aaj apni baari aayi to loktantr yaad aa gaya 🤣🤣
Sameer M.4 days
Democracy in danger
यश आ.4 days
Current Delhi government has hailed centre's decision which abrogated article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir so as they says what goes around comes around .
Kochu M.4 days
No ... Mo
Rachit M.5 days
Delhi should be ruled by Central Government. No matter whoever is ruling is center. And one election one policy. Don’t want to waste money on every year organising elections
Digvijay S.5 days
Fucking Modi shah liars .taking away rights of the common man and freedom
Kal J.5 days
Sabko pata he kya hora he hut bullshit is always served freely and the world functions on bullshit.
Hardeep B.5 days
Support AAP
Ankur P.5 days
Hastily passing the bill proves how desperate they are. With the increase in number of protests around the country specially in Delhi, this is just a stratagy to suppress the opposing elements in the system. The only parasite India needs to get rid of is BJP.
Rupinder K.5 days
BJP is the quintessential example of illiteracy and stupidity. They think that they will remain in power forever. How pathetic they are and are becoming more and more blind with their desperation and insecurity about loosing. They don't even want to see that once they lose there will be no turning back. Apne liye bhi sath mein hi khadda khod rahe hain. Also this clearly shows how much people's rights and their goodwill really matter to them, not that it wasn't known before. They can throw the entire nation into the fire of hatred and riots in order to remain in power. They are actually corrupting the future governments beforehand as well. Whatever they touch becomes cursed. Loosers.
Sanjay S.5 days
It happens when a standup comedian goes to parliament as its elected member...isn't he the same fellow who recorde the the entire security checks inside parliament..and released in social media!!!
Rayen L.5 days
Revolution is needed, kejriwal's only mistake is he refused to provide stadiums to use it as a prison for protesting farmers, which BJP RSS can't digest, out of anger they bring this kind of new law to take over the whole state, then what's the point of competing in elections ? This is what banana republic looks like, Eik hi ullu kaafi tha barbad e Gulistan karne ko, Har daal pe ullu baitha hai, Anjaam e Gulistan kya hoga...
শুভঙ্কর ব.5 days
BJP is now acting as despotic rulers
Ravinder K.5 days
Wah maan ji