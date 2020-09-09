back
BJP Vs. Congress On Modi's Pandemic Response
Is PM Modi's handling of the pandemic above reproach? BJP's JP Nadda Vs. Congress Party's Randeep Singh Surjewala... ⚡️
09/09/2020 9:30 AMupdated: 09/09/2020 10:15 AM
- 64.5k
- 888
- 127
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
122 comments
Rishi S.2 hours
Neither saving life neither saving economy only false statement😔
Jay B.3 hours
Even in Australia 4 Lockdown's have been implemented
Shamim3 hours
Is BJP a Modi licking party? This Nadda is only praising the PM and letting him take all the credit. What is the BJP doing then? If Modi is so efficient, then what use are these BJP people?
Vamshikrishna M.5 hours
Do you know? In the country we have 545 MP, 245 Rajya Sabha MP 4120 MLA is. *Altogether 4910 public representatives*. If all these people's representatives together give ₹ 5 lakh from their personal accounts to the Government of India. So India can collect Rs 2,455,000,000. to fight the corona epidemic. Why every time the people of middle class family of the country are appealed to help the country? Do these politicians not have any responsibility and accountability towards the people of India? After all, why do these honorable MPs and MLAs, after spending their own MPs and MLA funds, present the proof of being the true public representative of the country and get rid of their duties? While that money is given by the public to the government in the form of tax to run and develop the country. Can not the Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi, appeal to his public representatives for the national interest? Therefore, we request our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to appeal to these honorable public representatives of India to donate Rs. 5 lakhs from his personal accounts to serve the country. So that the people of the country can make money for economic and health works during this time of emergency. A true indian.
Sagar S.6 hours
Don't blame the government for the global pandemic crisis..it's inevitable.. do you guys mean to say that had the Congress govt been in power, the pandemic could have been controlled
Kalyan T.20 hours
Bhai Kia bolta he nadda isko USA ki president bona dena sahiye, naukri ki baat nahi,education ki baat nahi , garib kissan ki baat nahi are murkho ye log hume eshe hi sutiya bonate rohenge, inka property bank balance dekhogi to bhul jaugi, kaha se bonaya itna pesa, inka kaam hi logo ko murkh bonana
Talikha M.a day
Yes,will be happy because modi hai to Mumkin hai.BJP+modi is equal to cov-19 means India is in danger due to modi and covid-19😉😉
Naresh B.a day
Two jokers
Hirak D.a day
Big failure feku party bjp. Aka criminals on the hot seat.
Sumeet N.a day
What more you want from Modi , India tops in terms of per day new cases .India tops the world in terms of "-ve GDP" AUR Kitna Vikas Chahiye ?
Srinivas D.a day
Had we tested as extensively as US and Brazil we would have been number 1 by a mile. If this pandemic has brought out something it is the fact that our public healthcare system needs a huge overhaul. Every party Every state Government and Central have failed miserably . So stop this nonsense of BJP vs Congress bullshit and focus on reforms needed . We have never learned from past and I am sure we will continue to be that way but the least we can do is hold the public servant accountable to the taxes we pay
Joseph M.a day
Our Jodi No.1 failed the nation in so far as controlling the pandemic, because, as is their won't, they looked up to their friend, philosopher and guide Trump, instead of leaders like Jacinda Arden. Trump was and continues to be clueless, ditto our Jodi. The least they can do is to at least now build up our basic healthcare system, for which they only need to look inwards at states like Kerala and Orissa.
Dinesh N.a day
Dhakkan
Ravibabu P.a day
Centre and many states Failed.. One is doing BHAJAN, other one criticism, But, ZERO RELIEF FROM COVID. HOSPITALS ARE MINTING MONEY.
Amirth R.a day
Yes India is going to be no 1 in Corona affected if all the countries in the world can control why not India. It's people's lives matter
Vipul S.a day
Both congress and bjp are worthless....
Neel K.2 days
I hope in the next election people vote wisely to which party they want to give power to. As of looking at right now I am not fond of both BJP and Congress
Matthew S.2 days
HE must be on drugs..... Can believe his logic... When you high with stuff you dont see reality..
Shamim M.2 days
kuch bol ke fayada nahi just say wah wah modi haaaaaaaaa jai hind
Vibhakar S.2 days
Accha Congress ki sarkar nahi hai warana hum facebook pe charcha ke bacch bhi nahi pate