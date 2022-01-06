back
BJP Vs Congress: PM Modi's Security Situation
The BJP and Congress went head-to-head over who was to blame for PM Modi's security situation in Punjab.
06/01/2022 2:21 PM
- 680.2K
- 8.1K
- 2K
And even more
- 2:13
It's Hijab Vs. Saffron Scarves In This Karnataka District
- 1:28
Kashmir's "Youngest Reporter'" Covers Poor Roads
- 1:50
CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?
- 2:33
Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat
- 4:31
Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row
- 4:09
The Story Behind Hyderabad's First Same-Sex Wedding
1972 comments
Mukim K.2 hours
Bhaiya 70000 empty seat hogi to kahi na kahi to blame dalna padega...if not body no the route for the rally how its pre-planned...and all of the sudden helicopter se car pe kaise aagaye
Ramandeep K.3 hours
She is actress reading scripted hate speech , since independence these kind people bringing this country to gutter, good response by Punjab CM
Baljeet S.5 hours
Good job 👌 chani ji
Mike M.5 hours
Mad dog whole bjp uneducated ,all must be hang to dead ,all bjp followers , senior mp , minister will die soon with new covid variant
Hanzangpo J.5 hours
DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY. Prime is just for name sketch
Hanzangpo J.5 hours
"Helicopter" why he has not been used for safety
Hanzangpo J.5 hours
Who the hell will khow the route of helicopter ride, but the PM can travel by road, just to show off. It's just a drama
Hanzangpo J.5 hours
Smiti Irani you are nothing else
Cledwyn M.5 hours
WHAT A JOKE
Lucky S.8 hours
Punjabi Yuva wait kar rahe hain Jab BJP wale vote mangne aaenge tab 15 15 lakh rupees wala promise pur kba Karenge nahi tho Fir Morcha😁😁😁😁
Purabi P.8 hours
Shameless people
Millie E.10 hours
Where is Amit Shah not a word on this security breach.
Kuljeet K.10 hours
Itne din se yeh lady Kaha thi jab kissan Delhi mein Apne hak k liye lad rahe teh, jab sab cheezo Ka rate badh Raha tha aaj inko Modi Yaad aa gya... Inko koi smjhaye yaha daily soap nhi chal Raha hai so over acting krne ki jrurat nhi hai
Omer H.11 hours
Why is actor Smithi speaking other than Rahul Gandhi ?
Syed P.11 hours
why BJP women leadership wont talk about sulli deals app. they will speak only hindu womens rights .
Mustafa C.12 hours
Daayann bani Daaee
Debasish D.12 hours
Aise roo rahi jaisi Bidhva ho jati😂😂 tu sada suhagan re gi ven, koe kuch ni karega Unko।
ਜਸਵਿੰਦਰ ਕ.12 hours
This lady is a very good actor, undoubtedly
Bharati M.14 hours
Punjab on the way of Kalistan 😔
Jitendra K.14 hours
Drama queen of politics 👌👌👌 Amazing acting skills