BJP Vs Congress: PM Modi's Security Situation

The BJP and Congress went head-to-head over who was to blame for PM Modi's security situation in Punjab.

06/01/2022 2:21 PM
  • 680.2K
  • 2K

1972 comments

  • Mukim K.
    2 hours

    Bhaiya 70000 empty seat hogi to kahi na kahi to blame dalna padega...if not body no the route for the rally how its pre-planned...and all of the sudden helicopter se car pe kaise aagaye

  • Ramandeep K.
    3 hours

    She is actress reading scripted hate speech , since independence these kind people bringing this country to gutter, good response by Punjab CM

  • Baljeet S.
    5 hours

    Good job 👌 chani ji

  • Mike M.
    5 hours

    Mad dog whole bjp uneducated ,all must be hang to dead ,all bjp followers , senior mp , minister will die soon with new covid variant

  • Hanzangpo J.
    5 hours

    DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY. Prime is just for name sketch

  • Hanzangpo J.
    5 hours

    "Helicopter" why he has not been used for safety

  • Hanzangpo J.
    5 hours

    Who the hell will khow the route of helicopter ride, but the PM can travel by road, just to show off. It's just a drama

  • Hanzangpo J.
    5 hours

    Smiti Irani you are nothing else

  • Cledwyn M.
    5 hours

    WHAT A JOKE

  • Lucky S.
    8 hours

    Punjabi Yuva wait kar rahe hain Jab BJP wale vote mangne aaenge tab 15 15 lakh rupees wala promise pur kba Karenge nahi tho Fir Morcha😁😁😁😁

  • Purabi P.
    8 hours

    Shameless people

  • Millie E.
    10 hours

    Where is Amit Shah not a word on this security breach.

  • Kuljeet K.
    10 hours

    Itne din se yeh lady Kaha thi jab kissan Delhi mein Apne hak k liye lad rahe teh, jab sab cheezo Ka rate badh Raha tha aaj inko Modi Yaad aa gya... Inko koi smjhaye yaha daily soap nhi chal Raha hai so over acting krne ki jrurat nhi hai

  • Omer H.
    11 hours

    Why is actor Smithi speaking other than Rahul Gandhi ?

  • Syed P.
    11 hours

    why BJP women leadership wont talk about sulli deals app. they will speak only hindu womens rights .

  • Mustafa C.
    12 hours

    Daayann bani Daaee

  • Debasish D.
    12 hours

    Aise roo rahi jaisi Bidhva ho jati😂😂 tu sada suhagan re gi ven, koe kuch ni karega Unko।

  • ਜਸਵਿੰਦਰ ਕ.
    12 hours

    This lady is a very good actor, undoubtedly

  • Bharati M.
    14 hours

    Punjab on the way of Kalistan 😔

  • Jitendra K.
    14 hours

    Drama queen of politics 👌👌👌 Amazing acting skills

