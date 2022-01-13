back
BJP Workers Force Muslim Man To Lick Spit & Chant "Jai Shri Ram"
A Muslim man from Jharkhand suffering from bipolar disorder was forced to lick his own spit and chant "Jai Shri Ram" at a BJP protest site. Tolerant India anyone?
13/01/2022 4:27 PM
4346 comments
Md A.2 days
Urin€ drinkers
Attu R.3 days
Totally cruelty of India public. Shame & shame.
Md M.22/01/2022 15:52
Alhamdulillah, We are in Bangladesh and safe,,,Thanks to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Jinnah...Day by day India is becoming a worst and dirty country...
Gayadhar P.20/01/2022 18:23
This is very bad & punishable.Only few people of both communities are bad.But 95 percentage are normal.So please increase 95percent not to 5 percentage bad people.
Aijul S.20/01/2022 15:55
aak.....our aak 11......KaBtak Baakt.aya gaa.aak Daan hamara. ,,,,,,, , 13.....hasab...hogaa..... ..
Aziz S.20/01/2022 11:27
Its because of media and their poltiicians hate politics on pakistan and islam..
Mohammad E.20/01/2022 06:05
India 🇮🇳 is always uncivilised country. This is the beauty of secularism bahhh bahhh
Mohammad E.20/01/2022 06:03
Bahhhh
DRx N.20/01/2022 03:36
Jai Shree ram
Jyotirmoy M.20/01/2022 00:33
Where is full video ?! BRUT is propagandist liars ,so very hard to trust them . But this is taking law in hand . Show if this man is accused in crime or wrongful act or not !
Tiger H.19/01/2022 22:21
Ignorance and shame
Jaya B.19/01/2022 21:51
To prevent atrocity happen to Indian Muslims and Christians, India should have new ruling such as, Those who wish to marry a hindu girl or man, they should convert to Hinduism willingly beforehand, and marriage certificate should be obtained before any marriage took place. Fail to do so, punishment should be slapped on those getting married and the priest or imam that conducted the marriage. By doing this the majority will tame down and prevent any atrocity. This type of ruling is enforced in all the Islamic countries, so why not Indian government enforce it?
عدنان گ.19/01/2022 21:37
And they call others terrorist. Genocide in India is going to happen if the United Nations doesn't intervene.
Radiha L.19/01/2022 20:55
Lol making him say this won't change HIS HEART ALLAHHUAKBAR!!
Sohaib H.19/01/2022 18:08
Terrorists hindutwa killers from India forgot who ruled over them for a thousand years. This BJP party of RSS terrorists organizations provoking a Genocide that can erupt at any time BJP couses wide spread unrest in India specialy in Assam and Occupied kashmir this government must be removed for the sake of whole india becouse remember all of these people agreed to stay in india if india remain a secular society
Sohna L.19/01/2022 17:22
Cowards 🙁
Abbas A.19/01/2022 16:24
This Rss idiots will soon wiped out by Muslim just wait for muslim to wake up then try to force them jai Shri ram
Amad M.19/01/2022 14:42
What a shame . This can turn very disgisting .
Himanshu S.19/01/2022 13:26
sad and very disturbing visuals. Why the fuck no actions taken on those goons. BJP mentality will certainly bring clashes between religions.
Aman U.19/01/2022 13:12
Hijde hai saale vedio banane ka time hai insaaniyat dikhaane ka nhi........(Chaahe koi bhi dharm ke ho)