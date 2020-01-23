back

Blast From The Past: India's Republic Day 1951

From Jaipur's camel corps to elaborate tableaux representing India's ancient history, the Republic Day of 1951 at New Delhi's Kingsway was a parade to remember.

01/23/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 01/23/2020 9:32 AM
20 comments

  • R. K.
    10 hours

    jai hind

  • Joe J.
    a day

    I wanted to see the Indian national army parading. They were the soldiers that deserves the respect.

  • Balaji Vrajan
    2 days

    hiii how do u guys download this video

  • Tham G.
    3 days

    historic video

  • Indra S.
    4 days

    "Many of them veterans of worlf6 wars". Stick that where the son doesn't shine you caaaant

  • Roshan C.
    4 days

    https://www.opindia.com/2020/01/maharashtra-mumbai-christians-harassing-hindu-families-not-allowing-puja/

  • Akash
    4 days

    👇

  • Amjad A.
    5 days

    Thanks brut India remember of those beautiful days

  • Sakuchi M.
    5 days

    We have come a long way.... Modernizing ourselves.

  • Jaswant S.
    5 days

    In1951 on my father shoulder there used to be great rush and we used to reach quite early.

  • Jaswant S.
    5 days

    Ifirst saw this prade on shoulder of my father and i was glad to see bhaghi and Babuji and horses leed was cleaned immediately sitting on sidh path see this clip closely.

  • Shabana A.
    5 days

    Great statesmen

  • Pt S.
    5 days

    Great

  • Rajsingh J.
    5 days

    Best

  • Eugene K.
    5 days

    This looks very British, look at today's parade we have Indinized it carefully .

  • Amarnath R.
    6 days

    Awesome.

  • Jaswant S.
    6 days

    After this magnificent parade there was triditon of illuminating the govt buildind main buildind president huose p.house north and south block vayu bhawan Rail bhawan brodcasting house. Many do not know this magnficient buildind is y shape building After this beating cermony only once it was not done Imean illumination when there was ascarcity of food Exp.is borne by ministry of Defence and for railing etc is seen by wand housing .general public used to watch from other side of podium and parade end at Red fort great sky illumination and ballon were used of 3 colours.

  • Varun G.
    6 days

    Grand Salute & Jai Hind.

  • नीर ज.
    6 days

    Tribute to "तुम मुझे खून दो ,मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा !" 💙🙏🇮🇳

  • Brut India
    6 days

