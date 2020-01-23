back
Blast From The Past: India's Republic Day 1951
From Jaipur's camel corps to elaborate tableaux representing India's ancient history, the Republic Day of 1951 at New Delhi's Kingsway was a parade to remember.
01/23/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 01/23/2020 9:32 AM
20 comments
R. K.10 hours
jai hind
Joe J.a day
I wanted to see the Indian national army parading. They were the soldiers that deserves the respect.
Balaji Vrajan2 days
hiii how do u guys download this video
Tham G.3 days
historic video
Indra S.4 days
"Many of them veterans of worlf6 wars". Stick that where the son doesn't shine you caaaant
Roshan C.4 days
https://www.opindia.com/2020/01/maharashtra-mumbai-christians-harassing-hindu-families-not-allowing-puja/
Akash4 days
👇
Amjad A.5 days
Thanks brut India remember of those beautiful days
Sakuchi M.5 days
We have come a long way.... Modernizing ourselves.
Jaswant S.5 days
In1951 on my father shoulder there used to be great rush and we used to reach quite early.
Jaswant S.5 days
Ifirst saw this prade on shoulder of my father and i was glad to see bhaghi and Babuji and horses leed was cleaned immediately sitting on sidh path see this clip closely.
Shabana A.5 days
Great statesmen
Pt S.5 days
Great
Rajsingh J.5 days
Best
Eugene K.5 days
This looks very British, look at today's parade we have Indinized it carefully .
Amarnath R.6 days
Awesome.
Jaswant S.6 days
After this magnificent parade there was triditon of illuminating the govt buildind main buildind president huose p.house north and south block vayu bhawan Rail bhawan brodcasting house. Many do not know this magnficient buildind is y shape building After this beating cermony only once it was not done Imean illumination when there was ascarcity of food Exp.is borne by ministry of Defence and for railing etc is seen by wand housing .general public used to watch from other side of podium and parade end at Red fort great sky illumination and ballon were used of 3 colours.
Varun G.6 days
Grand Salute & Jai Hind.
नीर ज.6 days
Tribute to "तुम मुझे खून दो ,मैं तुम्हें आजादी दूंगा !" 💙🙏🇮🇳
Brut India6 days
