back

Bluff on Crime, Is Uttar Pradesh Selective In Its Crackdown?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth talks tough on crime. But that attitude doesn't apply to all cases.

04/20/2018 10:40 AM
  • 668.3k
  • 761

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

628 comments

  • Guddu K.
    04/28/2018 13:47

    Sapna achcha he Prateek ji

  • Guddu K.
    04/28/2018 13:45

    Hahahahaha

  • Dheeraj G.
    04/27/2018 11:30

    we will make it.Got ballz? come

  • J.P. R.
    04/27/2018 11:11

    खुद अपराधी

  • Joel S.
    04/27/2018 11:09

    Welcome to UP👌

  • Suresh V.
    04/27/2018 11:08

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Vipin S.
    04/27/2018 10:50

    I want to tell this page where was u when there was goonda raj in UP during Mulayam Yadav such a shit media we have anyone u lives in UP knows he’s better CM and madarchod admin post about Mamta

  • Rajesh V.
    04/27/2018 10:00

    greate cm in india.hatsoff sir.

  • Jimmy W.
    04/27/2018 09:30

    His power is not peaceful though... Moreover he breaks Indian constitutional rights in term of right to religion

  • Yogi C.
    04/27/2018 09:23

    Applying on all cases and u will make him hitler Rewind u r post on him on encounter of Mafia in UP

  • Prateek C.
    04/27/2018 08:56

    Very nice cm.. Become pm. In 2024

  • Abhinav M.
    04/27/2018 08:48

    Yogi ji - PM for 2024 🚩🚩

  • Raj T.
    04/27/2018 08:33

    اَللّٰھُمَّ صَلِّ عَلٰی مُحَمَّدٍ وَّعَلٰٓی اٰلِ مُحَمَّدٍ کَمَا صَلَّیْتَ عَلٰٓی اِبْرَاھِیْمَ وَعَلٰٓی اٰلِ اِبْرَاھِیْمَ اِنَّکَ حَمِیْدٌ مَّجِیْدٌ. اَللّٰھُمَّ بَارِکْ عَلٰی مُحَمَّدٍ وَّعَلٰٓی اٰلِ مُحَمَّدٍ کَمَا بَارَکْتَ عَلٰٓی اِبْرَاھِیْمَ وَعَلٰٓی اٰلِ اِبْرَاھِیْمَ اِنَّکَ حَمِیْدٌ مَّجِیْد.

  • Shafi E.
    04/27/2018 08:26

    I hate this mad person

  • Mussaveer S.
    04/27/2018 08:19

    I Dont See Anything , Rather Then Changing Muslim places Names And Killing Muslim People's!!😐

  • Joy M.
    04/27/2018 08:19

    Nice

  • Shikhar S.
    04/27/2018 07:42

    Im from u.p and i know that he is doing what a C.M is supposed to do and we dont have a better choice than him! He is working with good intentions and for the betterment of the people of his state!

  • Mannan S.
    04/27/2018 07:39

    Ek jaahil cm. Hai yogi

  • Samyak S.
    04/27/2018 07:31

    Currently The Best CM of INDIA...

  • Jaspinder S.
    04/27/2018 07:22

    Dear Brut, Yogi Adityanath has been elected five consecutive times by the people. There must be a reason. The first time he was elected, it was the year 1998, anyone who is under the age 20 now, was not even born in 1998. Im not a BJP fanboy, but there must be something right in his zero BS approach.