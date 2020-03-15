Boards Are Just The Beginning

He Faces His Bully After 35 years
Saahil D.17 hours
bhai just awesome!! 😮👍🏼👍🏼
Ritwik R.18 hours
Bhai nam roshan kar raha hai.. bdw Amazing suggestions and views on a very sensitive topic which is close to every student's heart.
Brut Indiaa day
Students of class 10 and 12 to appear for their boards, amidst a global health crisis: https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2020/03/15/with-31-infections-maharashtra-peaks-coronavirus-count-india-malls-schools-closed.html
Ashish H.a day
Rat race
Avinash M.2 days
No one care about the 10 or 12th marks and it is final in which job and how much qualified are you hypocrite at its best and try to get full marks in upsc😂😂
Ibrahim I.2 days
There is nothing sensational about this. Infact, it exemplifies everything wrong with our system. Parents who are willing to tell their kids to sacrifice everything for one test, are putting lives at risk. He might have done well but not everyone does. This obsession with "success" that is pumped into kids, ruins them for life. They will eventually have to realise life is greater than all the marks and ranks they score, the hard way.
Ripudaman S.2 days
This guy just said if i'd get less than 35/40 i'd be crying and in the end he realizes exams are throughout life, if once it's bad we will see through it next time. That's the difference between adolescence and Adulthood when you see the difference.