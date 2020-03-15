back

Boards Are Just The Beginning

School’s Out: He got a perfect score in his Class 10 and Class 12. But the real test for Aritra Roy Chaudhary began after his boards.

03/15/2020 6:57 AM
  • 37.5k
  • 12

7 comments

  • Saahil D.
    17 hours

    bhai just awesome!! 😮👍🏼👍🏼

  • Ritwik R.
    18 hours

    Bhai nam roshan kar raha hai.. bdw Amazing suggestions and views on a very sensitive topic which is close to every student's heart.

  • Brut India
    a day

    Students of class 10 and 12 to appear for their boards, amidst a global health crisis: https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2020/03/15/with-31-infections-maharashtra-peaks-coronavirus-count-india-malls-schools-closed.html

  • Ashish H.
    a day

    Rat race

  • Avinash M.
    2 days

    No one care about the 10 or 12th marks and it is final in which job and how much qualified are you hypocrite at its best and try to get full marks in upsc😂😂

  • Ibrahim I.
    2 days

    There is nothing sensational about this. Infact, it exemplifies everything wrong with our system. Parents who are willing to tell their kids to sacrifice everything for one test, are putting lives at risk. He might have done well but not everyone does. This obsession with "success" that is pumped into kids, ruins them for life. They will eventually have to realise life is greater than all the marks and ranks they score, the hard way.

  • Ripudaman S.
    2 days

    This guy just said if i'd get less than 35/40 i'd be crying and in the end he realizes exams are throughout life, if once it's bad we will see through it next time. That's the difference between adolescence and Adulthood when you see the difference.