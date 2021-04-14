back
BR Ambedkar Through An Artist's Lens
On Dr Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary, take a look at these powerful images inspired by his life and legacy.
14/04/2021 3:02 PMupdated: 14/04/2021 3:03 PM
64 comments
Rajesh B.an hour
1. Ambedkar burnt the Manusmriti. (But it should be noted Ambedkar read Manusmriti smriti leftist translation in USA library he had not read the original Manusmriti, it is commonly found fake translations were made of vedas for propaganda by many europeans). 2. Ambedkar said the Muslims and Christians are not trustworthy. 3. Ambedkar said, "it was because of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and not Gandhi that Bharat got her Independence!" 4. Ambedkar was against the Partition of India. 5. Ambedkar opposed the Article 370 which allowed the Special Status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. 6. TWICE during elections Nehru organized booth capturing and rigging to defeat Ambedkar in the elections. 7. During those two elections the RSS did the campaigning and canvassing for Ambedkar. 8. Ambedkar was inspired by the measures taken by Savarkar to eradicate Untouchability and he claimed that we need many such Savarkars! Except for the first point you will never find any members of the Congress, Communists, Mulnivasis, Sickulars and Prestitutes disclose or discuss any of the remaining 7 points. Just informing you, there is no intentions behind! Congress cheated Ambedkar by adding the words secular and socialist without full parliament majority . they cheated by illegal insertion of these words Please spare 3 minutes & think about this: Indira Gandhi was elected to the 5th Loksabha in March 1971 Elections in the normal course should have been held, latest by March 1976 Emergency imposed in June 1975 42nd amendment to Constitution was introduced in Loksabha on 1st September 1976 by H.R.Gokhale, the then union Law minister,. ...i.e _after the normal term of the 5th Loksabha! 42nd amendment was passed when almost all of opposition was jailed (during emergency) and parliament was filled with only Indira Gandhi's yes men! Provisions of 42nd amendment was applicable from Jan 1977 & Feb 1977..... again after the regular term of the 5th Loksabha! _*42nd amendment added the words "Secular" and "Socialist" to the Constitution! The current political dispensation is hauled over coals even when it follows the the correct procedure to enact laws, when no opposition leader is jailed, when debate is allowed within & outside the Parliament. Media and others are free to comment and criticise the acts of the government. Yet, all those who are the drum beaters of secularism don't have the intellectual honesty to opine that the addition of the words "Secular" and "Socialist" to the preamble of our Constitution was through a defacto illegal parliament! And these same defenders of secularism accuse the current government of being fascists! Height of hypocrisy! If the Modi government emulates Indira Gandhi and removes the words "Secular" and "Socialist", after jailing the complete opposition will all those who are defending secularism, defend Modi's action? After all, those words were added when there was virtual dictatorship in India! I request all of my friends to share this great narrative particularly with younger generation because none of the Indians below the age of 42 were not even born when this fraud on Indian constitution was committed! Naturally they don't know this historical blunder committed by Congress on us! Because Congress paid media would not tell us about this.
Ranjeet J.2 hours
Jay Bhim
Abubakar R.2 hours
Kunal B.2 hours
We are INDIAN Firstly and Lastly _
John N.2 hours
The persons who have given laughing emoji belong to the ARYAN race who came into India through KHYBER PASS😂😂😂Immigrants.....India is not yours nibbas....India belongs to rest of the people nibbas...
Sachin R.2 hours
Happy Birth anniversary to Baba Saheb to my fellow Indians 🙏
Sagar G.2 hours
जय भीम
Sraj R.2 hours
Great. He deserves more than an appreciation. His arts has meanings. It is commendable that due to people like him margenalised section able to see the transformation in such a very short period of time & people are amazed of it.
Samrat K.2 hours
Add What ambedkar against all panoramic religion , communist and Bryan theory also.
John N.2 hours
❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥
Deepali J.2 hours
Awesome
Shiva P.2 hours
caste system is still not removed completly !! hope it happens in future n India will be caste less society
Rifat S.2 hours
Very powerful message.
Aditya Singh3 hours
Rohit T.3 hours
As much As I Like His Work, I'd Also Like To Highlight That The Representation Of Him As A Hindu God Is Kinda Something Baba Saheb Ambedkar Himself Was Against Of 🙌
Rabiya K.3 hours
We love Dr Ambedkar sir
Sonal B.3 hours
31 who pressed 😆 are the illiterate blind faiths. Such pitiless fascists slapped on the face by Modi, when Modi himself bow to Dr Ambedkar 😀😀😀
Avinash S.3 hours
Ranvir G.3 hours
Jai Bhim
Pritam K.3 hours
बाबा सहिब आम्बेडकर के नाम वामपंथी आगे करके धर्म परिवर्तन मे बहुत तेजी से जुट गए हैं। उनका सबसे बडा नमुना भीम आर्मी का रावण उर्फ चंद्र शेखर हैं जो भोले भाले sc/st के लोगो का धर्म परिवर्तन कराके मुस्लिम ओर इसाई बनवा रहा.. जय भीम