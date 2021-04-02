back

Bride Drives Car From Vidaai To Sasural

A simple twist on this wedding ritual left many Indians in awe of the happy couple.💞

02/04/2021 3:57 PM
60 comments

  • Saba F.
    22 minutes

    Waow...

  • Ravinder S.
    26 minutes

    '...at least one day in their life'. The last words made me sad. Even she is not free from the shackles of our outdated society.

  • Sonalika S.
    32 minutes

    She's like 'Gaadi tera bhai chalyega' 😁 best wishes 👍🏼

  • Akriti Y.
    34 minutes

    ❤️

  • Nomi K.
    40 minutes

    Awww that’s so cute ... love xxx Islamabad ... why are we so similar 🥃

  • Arkya P.
    41 minutes

    Damm, and this was enough to make it into a Brut headline? A girl driving a car? Lmao. You guys would cover anything.

  • Leela P.
    an hour

    👏👏 God bless you ❤

  • Jazz K.
    an hour

    look at this.... Proud of this girl & more proud on her parents who motivate her 🙌🙏❤😘 I want you to do something like this and make us proud 😁🙈❤😘🙌 please ☺

  • Sini T.
    an hour

    Enjoyed watching this clip. Let the negative comments keep coming, you know it is from the jealous slot!! Isn't that an awesome feeling too. So love your man for supporting you , praise God and move positively. Simple.

  • Divya G.
    an hour

    Wow I dint know this can lead to popularity I drove my husband in my new car post my vidaai from our reception hotel banquet to another hotel where we spent the night more than a decade back 😁😁 This is ditto our story Aug 2008 🤟🤟

  • Natasha R.
    2 hours

    Entrepreneur 📉 Bitcoin miner 📊 Earn 800,000 Rupees Weekly 📩 to Startup Legal mining 24 📈💰100% guaranteed 💯 DM now to start up .

  • Mansi M.
    2 hours

    Seriously Brut! Are you running out of content?

  • Eldon M.
    2 hours

    They could've done this on a Maruthi 800(I know its ni longer available but for effect sake)... and still gotten the same attention... nah!!! Only BMW will get that attention... it's not the woman driving that mattered here... status mattered in this story I feel..

  • Prabh S.
    2 hours

    Now this is what i would want..we should all break these stereotypes...

  • Anitha A.
    2 hours

    Bold & Beautiful Girl..... ❤️❤️❤️ u Girl... 😘😘

  • Chinmaya R.
    2 hours

    The relationship I believe 50%wife 50%as husband equally the two path one balance equally

  • Yoush R.
    2 hours

    😅

  • Sam K.
    2 hours

    Person having chauffeur driven car at home. His wife boasting about driving him around. struggles of rich people.

  • Shnaz M.
    2 hours

    Love this..

  • Zoya M.
    2 hours

    Wow. It is nothing like breaking stereotype. Its their marriage their wish. She hasn't done anything against any ritual . Loads of blessings.

