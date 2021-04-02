Bride Drives Car From Vidaai To Sasural
The Robot Who Befriended A Scared Stray
A Trafficking Survivor's Love Story
AK Vs AK On Women In Bollywood
Honey Comes To The Rescue Of Cyclone Amphan Survivors
Wild Boar Finds Its Way Back To Human Mother
Waow...
'...at least one day in their life'. The last words made me sad. Even she is not free from the shackles of our outdated society.
She's like 'Gaadi tera bhai chalyega' 😁 best wishes 👍🏼
❤️
Awww that’s so cute ... love xxx Islamabad ... why are we so similar 🥃
Damm, and this was enough to make it into a Brut headline? A girl driving a car? Lmao. You guys would cover anything.
👏👏 God bless you ❤
look at this.... Proud of this girl & more proud on her parents who motivate her 🙌🙏❤😘
I want you to do something like this and make us proud 😁🙈❤😘🙌 please ☺
Enjoyed watching this clip. Let the negative comments keep coming, you know it is from the jealous slot!! Isn't that an awesome feeling too. So love your man for supporting you , praise God and move positively. Simple.
Wow I dint know this can lead to popularity I drove my husband in my new car post my vidaai from our reception hotel banquet to another hotel where we spent the night more than a decade back 😁😁
This is ditto our story Aug 2008 🤟🤟
Entrepreneur 📉 Bitcoin miner 📊 Earn 800,000 Rupees Weekly 📩 to Startup Legal mining 24 📈💰100% guaranteed 💯 DM now to start up .
Seriously Brut! Are you running out of content?
They could've done this on a Maruthi 800(I know its ni longer available but for effect sake)... and still gotten the same attention... nah!!! Only BMW will get that attention... it's not the woman driving that mattered here... status mattered in this story I feel..
Now this is what i would want..we should all break these stereotypes...
Bold & Beautiful Girl..... ❤️❤️❤️ u Girl... 😘😘
The relationship I believe 50%wife 50%as husband equally the two path one balance equally
😅
Person having chauffeur driven car at home. His wife boasting about driving him around.
struggles of rich people.
Love this..
Wow. It is nothing like breaking stereotype. Its their marriage their wish. She hasn't done anything against any ritual . Loads of blessings.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
60 comments
Saba F.22 minutes
Waow...
Ravinder S.26 minutes
'...at least one day in their life'. The last words made me sad. Even she is not free from the shackles of our outdated society.
Sonalika S.32 minutes
She's like 'Gaadi tera bhai chalyega' 😁 best wishes 👍🏼
Akriti Y.34 minutes
❤️
Nomi K.40 minutes
Awww that’s so cute ... love xxx Islamabad ... why are we so similar 🥃
Arkya P.41 minutes
Damm, and this was enough to make it into a Brut headline? A girl driving a car? Lmao. You guys would cover anything.
Leela P.an hour
👏👏 God bless you ❤
Jazz K.an hour
look at this.... Proud of this girl & more proud on her parents who motivate her 🙌🙏❤😘 I want you to do something like this and make us proud 😁🙈❤😘🙌 please ☺
Sini T.an hour
Enjoyed watching this clip. Let the negative comments keep coming, you know it is from the jealous slot!! Isn't that an awesome feeling too. So love your man for supporting you , praise God and move positively. Simple.
Divya G.an hour
Wow I dint know this can lead to popularity I drove my husband in my new car post my vidaai from our reception hotel banquet to another hotel where we spent the night more than a decade back 😁😁 This is ditto our story Aug 2008 🤟🤟
Natasha R.2 hours
Entrepreneur 📉 Bitcoin miner 📊 Earn 800,000 Rupees Weekly 📩 to Startup Legal mining 24 📈💰100% guaranteed 💯 DM now to start up .
Mansi M.2 hours
Seriously Brut! Are you running out of content?
Eldon M.2 hours
They could've done this on a Maruthi 800(I know its ni longer available but for effect sake)... and still gotten the same attention... nah!!! Only BMW will get that attention... it's not the woman driving that mattered here... status mattered in this story I feel..
Prabh S.2 hours
Now this is what i would want..we should all break these stereotypes...
Anitha A.2 hours
Bold & Beautiful Girl..... ❤️❤️❤️ u Girl... 😘😘
Chinmaya R.2 hours
The relationship I believe 50%wife 50%as husband equally the two path one balance equally
Yoush R.2 hours
😅
Sam K.2 hours
Person having chauffeur driven car at home. His wife boasting about driving him around. struggles of rich people.
Shnaz M.2 hours
Love this..
Zoya M.2 hours
Wow. It is nothing like breaking stereotype. Its their marriage their wish. She hasn't done anything against any ritual . Loads of blessings.