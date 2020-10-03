back
Bridging The Gender Commute Gap
Women often give up on a good job opportunity if it involves travelling long distances. But every career possibility is #WithinHerReach if we bridge this gap. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
03/10/2020 9:29 AM
- 1.1m
- 7.7k
- 118
69 comments
Firdous A.3 days
p
Seema J.3 days
Really nice words...
Firoj S.3 days
ম
Ubaid U.3 days
A
Payar L.3 days
Awerd
Purabi G.3 days
Good job !
Hina K.3 days
true
Panchanana N.3 days
Very super
Vinay K.4 days
Safer , convenient and cheaper public transport facitily can indeed help the 50% of workforce (women) to contribute to growing economy .
Previr D.4 days
Almighty God bless you.
Marium H.4 days
this is so true 😫😫
Abhinav S.4 days
It's just nothing but a promotional video as many female friends in my circle working in a different cities and you are talking about distance they are from UP and working Maharashtra Karnataka far from their native place... and it depends on individuals irrespective of genders.... The only thing ppl care about is they don't get enough time to spend with their families that's why they choose to stay nearby n don't take higher opportunities nothing else n it's not about safety at all...
Indresh P.4 days
Tell me about sellary
Ajeet4 days
Ah!! The mythical wage gap again..
Raj M.4 days
apan tr kasa jato aplyavr kon shat nay research karat 😂
Anandita G.4 days
Bitter Truth Educated a girl child with a barrier in her career fly till the rope knot allow u to do so then a jerk throw back on floor ..... Reality
Akassh K.4 days
Cab Drivers have been abusers in many of cases aswell
Sanjy V.4 days
J
Neelima V.4 days
Work place close to home is the best. Especially when there is a baby/kid to look after. Can come home if any emergencies
Varsha T.5 days
True i am also one if them its true