Britain Regrets Jallianwala Carnage 100 Years After The Act

A century after the British massacred Indians in Jallianwala Bagh, they found the voice to express "regret".
Rishi D.04/19/2019 18:45
British never treated Indians as humans to begin with , and made Indians shoot peace demonstrator Indians by British Indians , what s shame but that’s just what it is , the powerful rules , it has happened in history with era of human race and happening now!!
Brut India04/18/2019 14:04
Many UK Sikhs have demanded an official apology from their government: https://www.hindustantimes.com/mumbai-news/sikhs-demand-formal-apology-from-uk-government/story-MOYRzdPYW9fWOOXn20AAVL.html
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:42
Navraj S.04/15/2019 06:12
Britain.... The root cause of all the problems in the World. The need to issue an apology to the World for damaging.. destroying and dividing the World to rule there Empire..
Christopher G.04/14/2019 15:59
We don't want your white apology..... We want reparations for centuries of colonialism.
Abhigyan G.04/14/2019 05:31
They have milked 1 trillion wealth of ours and what they give us an "Apology" Their economy runs on the wealth that they have looted from all around the globe starting from Africa. We don't need the apology.
Rashmin M.04/13/2019 17:19
Rashmin M.04/13/2019 16:35
Rashmin M.04/13/2019 16:26
Wild J.04/13/2019 05:59
An apology now is just a word, but a triumph for finally recognising d tragedy
Satya B.04/13/2019 05:45
Years required to ashamed! How funny
Anil S.04/13/2019 05:42
Utkarsh V.04/13/2019 04:00
https://utkarshv.home.blog/2019/04/12/1500-bloodstains-on-the-british-crown-100-years-of-jallianwala-bagh-masscare/ 1500 blood stains of the british crown! Read this written in the wake of 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala bagh massacre and other british autocracies 100 years ago , on 13 april 1919, The cruelty of the inhuman rule of british reached its paramount when Reginald Dyer
Utkarsh V.04/13/2019 04:00
she hasnt apologized as yet
Shivam K.04/13/2019 01:26
It's not pardonable fact. We can't pardon them. So, better to forget about it.
Abhishek R.04/12/2019 23:46
Britain should repeat the history putting all the extremist in jaliawala baag pls my humble request
Abdul K.04/12/2019 22:03
Dyer was the one who ordered,but sadly the ones who took the order were our very own Indian soldiers
Soubhanik G.04/12/2019 18:49
The apology after such years is from a political point of views. As India is a fastest growing economy and have power to maintain different things they are talking about it.They can make this apology after Independence but not.
Raja Y.04/12/2019 17:58
One day india will also apologise its atrocities and mass massacres in Kashmir
Krishna B.04/12/2019 13:56
What about bengal famine on orders of churchil??