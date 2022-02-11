back
Brut. From The Epicentre Of The Hijab Row
Can Hindu and Muslim students who are on opposite ends sit together in the same classroom and continue with their education?
10/02/2022 10:57 AMupdated: 11/02/2022 12:42 AM
369 comments
Sonu J.3 days
I think they shld allow hijab.bcz they r wearing it before too. Bt with uniform...
Asim A.3 days
Hijab hides the women's attractive features but shows the true colors of others
Asim A.3 days
Religious freedom ends where today's india starts...
Vipin K.3 days
Concentrate in your studies not in religion,hijab is not a part of uniform
Aman A.3 days
The intent of this dubious phrasing is clear enough. In Karnataka, College Development Committees are headed by the elected MLA of the area in which the college is located. The PU college in Udipi district, where the issue first started, is headed by the BJP (Ruling party of India) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) on whose watch the decision was taken to impose the ban on entering campuses for girls wearing headscarves, even though the college has no such rules against the wearing of a headscarf. He put this plan into action with government patronage. The Bajrang Dal mobilized aggressive young men wearing saffron scarves as a counter, then it allowed them to march to colleges where Muslim girls were being shut out at the gates, its police forces standing by as spectators as girls were heckled and harassed, and then, in the name of being "even-handed", it issued an order which in effect held that the headscarf could cause a public law and order problem and was therefore prohibited, whether the college had such a rule or not.
Manash D.3 days
https://www.opindia.com/2022/02/kashmir-muslim-student-class-board-topper-threats-abuses-hijab/amp/
Firdos A.3 days
शाहरुख की ,मुस्लिम लड़की के # मुस्लिमो का #खा",दलित की #बारपिछडो के #आरक्षर भारत के #सविधानपा के #नफरती का स्वयं निर्मित #धर्म खतरेआ जाता है!?
Safhad K.3 days
Allah, one day everyone will get a political ticket to fullfill their greediness to surve the country in their respective kind of religious rules 😂😢
Niyas T.4 days
Ivare kkke pottu thodaan sammdhikkallu adheee nanayam thanne cheyyanm court pooyi cheyyanm same things kuri pottum pattilla ennuude akkabm
Imtaz K.4 days
Wearing hijab promotes the religion? she should check her mental status before going to college 😂. Bullshit logic
ZulfiQar A.4 days
Indian doesn't need any enemy to destroy itself, until ruling party continues to rule
Fathmath Y.4 days
Why don't hindhu be practicing their religion who said not be
Fathmath Y.4 days
Why are hindhus putting sindhoor u people are also promoting your religion
Anita R.4 days
Pawns n their handlers should be airlifted to the neighboring country to enjoy sharia.
Shamshuddin R.4 days
भगवा गुंडागर्दी
Hunterz K.4 days
In this same district of Udipi...its becoming 2districts...at one side we see a section of women are fighting for hijab and all other things.. and at the other end we see a hindu Filipino women is posing nude for the artist's to sketch her in open hall...and the artist's are from the same team who are protesting against this so called hijab...
Amit S.4 days
Well done...seed of communalism has been successfully planted in a new generation👍👍👍.
Ayesha A.4 days
Uff so much jealousy, envy, hate in non Muslim students that they can't bear someone's dresscode. Wearing burka doesn't mean promoting religion.. who told this rubbish to them? If still you think this means promoting religion then you can also wear whatever you want.. University has allowed the students to wear burka then who the hell are you?😂 Well thanks to bjp and hindutva leaders for this chaos.
Hna T.5 days
Koi competition hai. 😂 Woh pehnte toh hum bhi pehnenge. Retards.
Richa A.5 days
Inko Pakistan k log uksate h y Muslim mazhb k nam p danga krte h jb s peda hue h ldne mrne k bat h y sale apni maa ko b nae buxte itna wahshat bhara h