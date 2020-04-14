back

Bureaucrat New Mom Joins Work To Fight Pandemic

"It's a call of duty." Just 22 days after giving birth to a son, this IAS officer joined work to help Visakhapatnam fight Covid-19. 👏👏

04/14/2020 3:02 PM
245 comments

  • Viji V.
    04/29/2020 07:05

    Your sense of duty is apprieable. God bless

  • Tara C.
    04/28/2020 17:50

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Navya B.
    04/27/2020 10:52

    Thank you maam.true hero .

  • Kalaimanigomathi
    04/26/2020 08:32

    Great mam you done great job. In this situation.be safe for you n your baby.

  • Nayana R.
    04/23/2020 13:56

    Salute.

  • Harsh M.
    04/22/2020 12:09

    Verygood

  • T D.
    04/22/2020 11:42

    Great

  • Jacqueline A.
    04/20/2020 18:38

    Salute u ma'am

  • Deva K.
    04/20/2020 14:21

    Hansoff mam

  • Yater K.
    04/20/2020 13:12

    Saluting great fighter of COVID-19.

  • Sundar S.
    04/19/2020 18:22

    Great . Hats off to you mam

  • Vipul M.
    04/19/2020 17:46

    Proud of you maam

  • Anitha V.
    04/19/2020 13:17

    Very proud of you ma,'am. You are doing a great service to mankind .Take good care of boaby and yourself as well.Remember God will help those who help themselves.

  • Lakshmi G.
    04/19/2020 09:23

    bharath matha ki jai

  • Uday K.
    04/19/2020 08:26

    Why publicity???????

  • Nagaraja K.
    04/19/2020 07:07

    Good morning madam. A very good decision. May God bless you Maa. [email protected]

  • Titash
    04/19/2020 05:22

    Great job but isn't she risking the life of her new born baby?!?!?!

  • Neetha D.
    04/18/2020 18:02

    This is real love of the country

  • Violet L.
    04/18/2020 16:21

    We are proud of you mam your responsibility towards youjob is good god bless you your family and your new born baby so kind of you we all love you mam

  • A R.
    04/18/2020 11:31

    I salute you sister