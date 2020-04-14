Bureaucrat New Mom Joins Work To Fight Pandemic

India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters
Migrant Workers Strive For New Livelihood
How India Is Helping Others Fight The Pandemic
Doctors Across India Dance to "Happy"
Locked Down, Couple Digs Well For Coming Drought
Imprisoned At Shelters
Your sense of duty is apprieable. God bless
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Thank you maam.true hero .
Great mam you done great job. In this situation.be safe for you n your baby.
Salute.
Verygood
Great
Salute u ma'am
Hansoff mam
Saluting great fighter of COVID-19.
Great . Hats off to you mam
Proud of you maam
Very proud of you ma,'am. You are doing a great service to mankind .Take good care of boaby and yourself as well.Remember God will help those who help themselves.
bharath matha ki jai
Why publicity???????
Good morning madam. A very good decision. May God bless you Maa. [email protected]
Great job but isn't she risking the life of her new born baby?!?!?!
This is real love of the country
We are proud of you mam your responsibility towards youjob is good god bless you your family and your new born baby so kind of you we all love you mam
I salute you sister
245 comments
Viji V.04/29/2020 07:05
Your sense of duty is apprieable. God bless
Tara C.04/28/2020 17:50
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Navya B.04/27/2020 10:52
Thank you maam.true hero .
Kalaimanigomathi04/26/2020 08:32
Great mam you done great job. In this situation.be safe for you n your baby.
Nayana R.04/23/2020 13:56
Salute.
Harsh M.04/22/2020 12:09
Verygood
T D.04/22/2020 11:42
Great
Jacqueline A.04/20/2020 18:38
Salute u ma'am
Deva K.04/20/2020 14:21
Hansoff mam
Yater K.04/20/2020 13:12
Saluting great fighter of COVID-19.
Sundar S.04/19/2020 18:22
Great . Hats off to you mam
Vipul M.04/19/2020 17:46
Proud of you maam
Anitha V.04/19/2020 13:17
Very proud of you ma,'am. You are doing a great service to mankind .Take good care of boaby and yourself as well.Remember God will help those who help themselves.
Lakshmi G.04/19/2020 09:23
bharath matha ki jai
Uday K.04/19/2020 08:26
Why publicity???????
Nagaraja K.04/19/2020 07:07
Good morning madam. A very good decision. May God bless you Maa. [email protected]
Titash04/19/2020 05:22
Great job but isn't she risking the life of her new born baby?!?!?!
Neetha D.04/18/2020 18:02
This is real love of the country
Violet L.04/18/2020 16:21
We are proud of you mam your responsibility towards youjob is good god bless you your family and your new born baby so kind of you we all love you mam
A R.04/18/2020 11:31
I salute you sister