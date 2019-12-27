back

Burn My Effigy, if You Hate Me: Modi

“If you want to burn Modi's effigy, do it. But do not burn public property,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells anti-CAA protestors.

12/27/2019 11:27 AM
Politics

110 comments

  • Akash M.
    9 hours

    India ki aur bhi properties thi , usko to bech kha rahe ho fekuji 😅

  • Don S.
    14 hours

    This Man showed the real place of congress and their chamchas who thought that INDIA is their fore Father's property. Jai Hind Jai BHARAT

  • Lobsang P.
    16 hours

    Hahaha kyun abb tak siyasat mein ho janta tuje nafrat hi nahi dokhebaaj aor neej bhi samajte hai siyasat kyun chod dete

  • Mike M.
    16 hours

    you are responsible for the atrocities in india and your corrupt ministers

  • Shahvar T.
    a day

    Great fool

  • Samso S.
    a day

    You are burning the nation modiji

  • Mohammad A.
    a day

    Kuch din phle ye vyakti bola tha agr black money scheme smjh nhi aayi to fansi pr chada dena😎

  • Jaswant S.
    a day

    Kamal ke phool ke two kamla what he is talking 15 lakh property is destroyed so many people are being killed and police officer as if given free manwar who will come to see the7th wonder of world Taj mahal haa haa manwar s.yogi said we will make up swiizerland yes it has and to world bank we will attain 5 tr.dollar ecnomy .it has been achived now callinvestor peace is every where .

  • Talikha M.
    a day

    This Modi will sell India no talk about poor people ,economic condition of country

  • Ali H.
    a day

    Killers of Gandhi, who exalt the Nazis, now in charge https://youtu.be/QVHhLbCl6fA

  • Zain A.
    2 days

    All 2002 rioters hve entered this page and doing communalism 😆😆

  • Taha A.
    2 days

    Pakistan is Home for Hindus,Muslims and all Minorities

  • Anuj K.
    2 days

    I am a big fan of modiji and yogiji best pm and cm jodi, I also think yogiji will become pm after modiji and they both will bring back golden days of Bharat

  • Sarthak K.
    2 days

    Besharam bhadwa

  • Ajay M.
    2 days

    Great Man Great Leader. Excellent Orator. One if the best PM India has ever received. Currently one of the most followed World Personality. Salutes to you Modi hi

  • Rahul V.
    2 days

    JK did it 😂

  • Palayoor S.
    2 days

    The blinded voters are getting more than what they asked for

  • Nayeem A.
    2 days

    Worst prime minister of India 🇮🇳 HE IS PLAYING SAME GAME LIKE GUJARAT😡

  • Rilang T.
    2 days

    Did he just saif

  • Haris H.
    3 days

    And the best actor award goes to... ..... Modiji....