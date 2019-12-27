Burn My Effigy, if You Hate Me: Modi

“If you want to burn Modi's effigy, do it. But do not burn public property,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells anti-CAA protestors.
110 comments
Akash M.9 hours
India ki aur bhi properties thi , usko to bech kha rahe ho fekuji 😅
Don S.14 hours
This Man showed the real place of congress and their chamchas who thought that INDIA is their fore Father's property. Jai Hind Jai BHARAT
Lobsang P.16 hours
Hahaha kyun abb tak siyasat mein ho janta tuje nafrat hi nahi dokhebaaj aor neej bhi samajte hai siyasat kyun chod dete
Mike M.16 hours
you are responsible for the atrocities in india and your corrupt ministers
Shahvar T.a day
Great fool
Samso S.a day
You are burning the nation modiji
Mohammad A.a day
Kuch din phle ye vyakti bola tha agr black money scheme smjh nhi aayi to fansi pr chada dena😎
Jaswant S.a day
Kamal ke phool ke two kamla what he is talking 15 lakh property is destroyed so many people are being killed and police officer as if given free manwar who will come to see the7th wonder of world Taj mahal haa haa manwar s.yogi said we will make up swiizerland yes it has and to world bank we will attain 5 tr.dollar ecnomy .it has been achived now callinvestor peace is every where .
Talikha M.a day
This Modi will sell India no talk about poor people ,economic condition of country
Ali H.a day
Killers of Gandhi, who exalt the Nazis, now in charge https://youtu.be/QVHhLbCl6fA
Zain A.2 days
All 2002 rioters hve entered this page and doing communalism 😆😆
Taha A.2 days
Pakistan is Home for Hindus,Muslims and all Minorities
Anuj K.2 days
I am a big fan of modiji and yogiji best pm and cm jodi, I also think yogiji will become pm after modiji and they both will bring back golden days of Bharat
Sarthak K.2 days
Besharam bhadwa
Ajay M.2 days
Great Man Great Leader. Excellent Orator. One if the best PM India has ever received. Currently one of the most followed World Personality. Salutes to you Modi hi
Rahul V.2 days
JK did it 😂
Palayoor S.2 days
The blinded voters are getting more than what they asked for
Nayeem A.2 days
Worst prime minister of India 🇮🇳 HE IS PLAYING SAME GAME LIKE GUJARAT😡
Rilang T.2 days
Did he just saif
Haris H.3 days
And the best actor award goes to... ..... Modiji....