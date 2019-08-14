back

Busted: Auto-Rickshaw Ferrying 24 Passengers!!!

How many people can fit into one auto-rickshaw? A Telangana traffic cop did the maths.

08/14/2019 11:44 AM
  • 512.5k
  • 274

And even more

  1. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  2. Police Rewards Furry Soldiers

  3. When Sushmita Sen Became Miss Universe

  4. Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"

  5. Meet the 5-Rupee Doctor

  6. The Amazing Story of Mahua

187 comments

  • Razik A.
    09/09/2019 18:49

    Hi

  • Md N.
    09/09/2019 16:35

    Haaaa

  • Vijay A.
    09/06/2019 07:51

    Shaming the passengers did not look good. It was taken in a village and public transportation in these areas are rare . And these people can't afford to hire each auto for 3 of them . When we travel by train we see over crowded unreserved compartments. Why the govt issues tickets more than the seating capacity ? Because there is no body like traffic police to check those things . I am not saying that the autorickshaw guy did right. Am saying these poor people pledge their life since they can't afford luxury . Govt has to do something. Atleast educate the rural area well.

  • Mohammed Y.
    09/02/2019 12:09

    The irony that we can't give them better transport , so we.dont have right to smile on them , poor Indians , here even 5th failed politicians going in Mercedes Benz

  • Harsh V.
    08/29/2019 15:17

    Patna ka Vikram tempul hai lagta.

  • Pallavi B.
    08/29/2019 07:24

    So dangerous.. Atleast think about the kids before stuffing in

  • Amit P.
    08/29/2019 03:58

    24 passengers in one auto rickshaw... Really he made a world record😀😀😀😀

  • Amit P.
    08/29/2019 03:56

    He made a world record😀😀😀

  • शारदा न.
    08/28/2019 05:16

    😃😃😃😃😃😃😃

  • Amit P.
    08/26/2019 05:25

    Trust me if no law has been framed up by the traffic police than this auto rickshaw would tell us to sit at the top holding the rod till destination 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Rupesh S.
    08/26/2019 04:27

    13-15 people can sit in a auto

  • Balkar S.
    08/26/2019 02:39

    Omg

  • राकेश ब.
    08/21/2019 13:33

    Bohot bara jhol h

  • Satya M.
    08/19/2019 14:36

    Incredible India! 😄

  • Brut India
    08/19/2019 06:54

    This guy is building the world's fastest rickshaw, and it's not even in India:

  • Punit T.
    08/18/2019 14:03

    Doesnt matter...Wearing Helmet is most important for traffic police than any other traffic violation

  • Prem K.
    08/18/2019 08:44

    Record breaking

  • Manip M.
    08/18/2019 03:32

    Oru lori load yethita pola

  • Aravind A.
    08/17/2019 17:36

    I try it

  • Aravind A.
    08/17/2019 17:35

    Pinne