Busted: Auto-Rickshaw Ferrying 24 Passengers!!!

How many people can fit into one auto-rickshaw? A Telangana traffic cop did the maths.
Razik A.09/09/2019 18:49
Hi
Md N.09/09/2019 16:35
Haaaa
Vijay A.09/06/2019 07:51
Shaming the passengers did not look good. It was taken in a village and public transportation in these areas are rare . And these people can't afford to hire each auto for 3 of them . When we travel by train we see over crowded unreserved compartments. Why the govt issues tickets more than the seating capacity ? Because there is no body like traffic police to check those things . I am not saying that the autorickshaw guy did right. Am saying these poor people pledge their life since they can't afford luxury . Govt has to do something. Atleast educate the rural area well.
Mohammed Y.09/02/2019 12:09
The irony that we can't give them better transport , so we.dont have right to smile on them , poor Indians , here even 5th failed politicians going in Mercedes Benz
Harsh V.08/29/2019 15:17
Patna ka Vikram tempul hai lagta.
Pallavi B.08/29/2019 07:24
So dangerous.. Atleast think about the kids before stuffing in
Amit P.08/29/2019 03:58
24 passengers in one auto rickshaw... Really he made a world record😀😀😀😀
Amit P.08/29/2019 03:56
He made a world record😀😀😀
शारदा न.08/28/2019 05:16
😃😃😃😃😃😃😃
Amit P.08/26/2019 05:25
Trust me if no law has been framed up by the traffic police than this auto rickshaw would tell us to sit at the top holding the rod till destination 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Rupesh S.08/26/2019 04:27
13-15 people can sit in a auto
Balkar S.08/26/2019 02:39
Omg
राकेश ब.08/21/2019 13:33
Bohot bara jhol h
Satya M.08/19/2019 14:36
Incredible India! 😄
Punit T.08/18/2019 14:03
Doesnt matter...Wearing Helmet is most important for traffic police than any other traffic violation
Prem K.08/18/2019 08:44
Record breaking
Manip M.08/18/2019 03:32
Oru lori load yethita pola
Aravind A.08/17/2019 17:36
I try it
Aravind A.08/17/2019 17:35
Pinne