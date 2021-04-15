back

Buttocks Or Lotus? PM Modi’s Bengali Gaffe

A slight pronunciation error made the PM say what? 🍑

15/04/2021 9:20 AM
  • 223.2K
  • 364

Politics

288 comments

  • Sibasish M.
    14 hours

    Jumla

  • Aditya S.
    17 hours

    Too sirf bhokne ke liya aya hai

  • Anurag M.
    17 hours

    Visveswarayah is a tongue-twister. Someone had called the father of nation "Mohanlal" Karamchand Gandhi. And what about his being a "pessimistic" person! He is the original gaffe-master, apart from being a bluff-master par excellence 😂😂

  • Ek S.
    18 hours

    Uneducated log yaha pm ban jate he aur aur educated log line me khade hai he isme galti usi insan ki he jo 100rs ki pattiyo aur vadapav me yaha vote deta he aur ghar pe koi bimar hone par lakho kharch karta he oxygan cylendar ke liye hame bhi adhikar nahi politicians ke bare me bolne ka q hamne bhi to use chuna he ho sabko chuna lagata he ham to 100rs me bik gaye the

  • Srijana S.
    19 hours

    Voted For Mr.Subha Pradhan,BJP candidate from kalimpong West Bengal on the 17th👍

  • Kamal M.
    21 hours

    It is really embarassing the way way PM speeches in state assembly election rallies. He is the prime minister of India and not for the bjp party. This is the responsibility of the BJP ptesident and to be concluded by him and his team. PM Modiji had crossed all the lines of his self respect to advertise bjp and nothing to do with national interest. 🤔 really an alarming situation........

  • Vijay B.
    a day

    He fumble in hindi snd gujrati and when journalists ask question not godi media ofcourse.

  • Neeraj K.
    a day

    Feku iska koi bharosa nahi kyon k khud hi nahi pata kya bol deta hai sirf acting actor hai ye aadmi pm ke layak nahi hai kab aankhe khulegi andho ki Vote dekh ke do kam se kam padha likha ho and acting na karta ho

  • Hemanta S.
    a day

    Faltu

  • Imdad A.
    a day

    The worst PM of the country ever... He can't talk about poriborton bcoz already that has been done by the CM of bengal.. Such a pathetic PM

  • Bablu R.
    a day

    In this video our beloved Dalal looking like a Muslim that not wearing TOPI keep it up dalal

  • Riyas V.
    a day

    Go to hell ...... one of the Ugly animal..🤬🤬

  • Vijayananda V.
    a day

    chor budda.

  • Vijayananda V.
    a day

    thata biksha bedakke hogu.

  • Dinesh W.
    a day

    Forget to mention Modi saying Doland Trump

  • Jaspreet T.
    a day

    Total bullshit😡😡😡

  • Abdus S.
    a day

    Add "Doland Trump" pronounced by our PM in that event too... 🤣

  • M. C.
    a day

    All political leaders born to x mother which are not know as a mother

  • Rahul V.
    a day

    Stupid PM

  • Pradeep K.
    2 days

    Bhashan. 😂

