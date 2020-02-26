back
CAA And Free India’s Tryst With Muslim Refugees
“Is the Citizenship Amendment Act anti-Muslim and pro-Hindu?” Lawyer and writer Abhinav Chandrachud presented a historical perspective to India’s new citizenship law. Thanks to @mumbaicollective for the footage.
02/26/2020 12:27 PM
- 2.7m
- 42.3k
- 4.6k
3008 comments
Pynskhemlang U.2 hours
Brut and to the point speech keep it up👍
Barkha M.2 hours
👏👏
Roy S.2 hours
Educated duffer presenting strawman arguments mixed with emotion.
Krishna C.2 hours
Suffering from secularism.. 😂😂😂
Dev R.3 hours
watch it and please mention some of your CAA supporting friends
Sanjay S.3 hours
He is using only exceptions to justify his view point. Exceptions are easy to handle but we choose to create a scare using those. This guy is a load of bull crap
Bishtesh R.3 hours
ಇನ್ನೂ principle ಲೇಡೌನ್ ಆಗೇ ಇಲ್ಲ್ಲಾ ಯಾರಪ್ಪಾ ತೀಸ ಮಾರಖಾನ್ ನೀನು ಎಲಾಗೊತ್ತಿರು ಹಂಗ ಹೋಕೊಂತಿ!
Amit B.5 hours
Somewhere, at some point of the time corrective action has to begin. U cannot infinitely continue to accommodate. The nation is an entity bound by borders and constitutional laws. The speech seems to circumloculate around the issue, now where talks about the solution part. Sounds pleasant though twists the fact. Social scientist at work with lack of administrative foresight.
Sweta S.5 hours
There is no sense in your blabbering... seriously ...why are you provoking people ... already there are so much unrest and riots due to this.. please ..I beg you don't confuse and misguide people just to fulfill your agendas
Deepender D.5 hours
According to this intellectual, muslims came back only after 19 July 1948 and no Hindu.
Sai R.5 hours
🤔
Majorprakash S.6 hours
Great analysis, very brainy.It raises questions, very simple....at times innocent ; but tough to answer...
Fayaz C.7 hours
Jhota
Sanah M.9 hours
Listen negative people... when this has to be addressed in Houses of Parliament, yesterday. We as British people want Modi and his government to make Peace!! Not more division within. The Gentleman done his full research with dates, time and acts! Do the same before causing more violence with your upsetting comments. Peace we need. God willingly
Arpit S.9 hours
Another silly and sick lawyer with his own fairly tales.
Mohammed K.9 hours
Sir, what are you trying to say?
Sreenath H.9 hours
Made no sense what so ever. Mixed up CAA and NRC. Not the same thing. But then this video has 7k comments so why would I bother to explain - there are better experts out here.
Aditya R.10 hours
He says..." Article 14 ,grants to every person, not merely every citizen...." Maybe he missed the line in the preamble (literally the 1st page) where it says "to secure to all its CITIZENS. "
Ibrahim I.10 hours
I guess what he is saying is True n suites at that ERA. Really in history there are such hidden agenda's followed by Congress as well?
Neil B.10 hours
Sir it was a nice speech. But one thing u must know that India has already sacrificed and gifted two countries to respect the Muslim communities. Not even u have the guts to say that in ur speech. So now if India wants to bring hindus Sikhs buddhist parsis etc other than Muslims then what's wrong in that ? And if our law disallow illegal immigrants like other countries do then u must encourage it. Try to understand that we are not running alangar in our country. Yes if u want Pakistanis and bangladesi Muslims to join India then appeal there government to incorporate there land with India and accept and live by the law of this country. People like u cannot do it because aapki fat ke haat me aa jaigi. Try and give a speech against Pakistan in Pakistan or Bangladesh. Atleast be thankful for the Wright to speak whatever comes in ur crooked mind.