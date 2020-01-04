CAA Protestor Reunites With 15-Month-Old Daughter

"She depends on my milk and she searches for me at night.” This Varanasi activist, arrested for protesting against CAA, reveals what kept her awake in prison.
Brut Indiaa day
How social activists were rounded up in Uttar Pradesh following peaceful protests: https://scroll.in/article/947814/shock-in-varanasi-as-56-social-activists-charged-with-violent-rioting-after-a-peaceful-protest
Shashidhar S.a day
Curumthaullee B.2 days
Often women give the best example. Jai Hind.
Sunil R.2 days
Darasing H.2 days
Modern I.2 days
Asal me aap.ko umeed nahi tthi k police aisi bhi ho sakti hai. Madam jab uneducated logo ko raj milta hai to aisa hi hota hai. Kiya modi amit shah ko jab gujrat 2002 me mila to duniya ne dekha. Yogi pe 37 cases hai in ki speech musalmano k khilaf pahle bhi rahi ab gaddi mili to kiya ho raha hai duniya ne dekh liya. AB DESH SE BADI PARTI HO GAI۔ DESH BHAKTI NAHI PARTY AUR LEADER BHAKTI HO GAYI۔
Shahbaz M.2 days
Respect and best wishes for you.
Ajeet S.2 days
If her child was important she must not participate in that way, there's different ways too. Clearly she is politicising her motherhood. Shame on such mothers..
Sai N.2 days
I support NRC CAA
Kishore B.2 days
What kind of mother is she? She doesn't deserve to be a mother.
Deven S.2 days
John N.3 days
India is just union of states....India really doesn't exist and nationalism won't work here....Proud Tamilan....Waiting for the moment when India's name changes to united states of India
Nikita B.3 days
You are a great mother. History will remember you. When right wing govt. Attacked our Constitution you protest.
Mukul S.3 days
These pity stories give a human angle to the issue. What they miserably lack is human stories from the refugees who have suffered and for whose benefit CAA was passed by the Parliament. There is no bill under discussion on NRC yet. So not sure what she was protesting.
Gallu V.3 days
Rakesh K.3 days
Angana C.3 days
Koi nehi rok payega apko . Well done
Karthik C.3 days
What u sow ...u reap
Chethan K.3 days
So how many kudos to police personnel's who protected public property and common ppls and peace in that area even getting hitted by stonespelters during protest
Ritha A.3 days
So she neglected her duty as a breast feeding mother. How irresponsible. And for a law that will give persecuted minorities a better life. Really stupid woman.