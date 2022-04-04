back

Can freebies lead to a financial crisis in states?

Top bureaucrats warned PM Modi that a fate like Sri Lanka's awaited Indian states...

04/04/2022 3:54 PMupdated: 04/04/2022 3:56 PM
557 comments

  • Devdeep S.
    8 hours

    Freebies are a mistake

  • Singh D.
    8 hours

    If corruption is removed, no state will be in deficit.. Stop waiving off loans of millionaires. Country will be bankrupt due waiving of billions of loans, n not by waiving 300 unit electricity.

  • Alexander A.
    8 hours

    BJP and Congress are involved in High level of corruption which is making a huge danger on economy of India

  • Alexander A.
    8 hours

    Both BJP and Congress has proved they will sell the nation and ruin the nation like Vijay Malaya and Nirav modi

  • Alexander A.
    8 hours

    What about Note bandi total flop by BJP Shameless BJP modi Congress

  • Alexander A.
    8 hours

    BJP and Congress has helped Vijay Malaya and Nirav modi

  • Alexander A.
    8 hours

    Both BJP and Congress are corrupt and fraud party

  • Manish R.
    9 hours

    We want lock down We want corona We want no business Band kardo sab Tab shayad tumhari atma ko shanti mile

  • Yashwanth V.
    9 hours

    where r your comments? are u really a extremist?

  • Celine V.
    9 hours

    Freebies is a new theme in our country since Sri Lanka's crises is acknowledged by the world.When people began to protest against the Government's mismanagement towards the country's economic growth the ruling party suddenly collapsed.Never heard or seen of such a thing happening in the world.The truth of this Government shocked me.It seems the ruling family's handling of the debt-heavy economy has led to shortage of food,fuel, medicines and electricity.How can anyone live in such a country?41Sri Lanka law makers left the ruling party suddenly.So if the country men had not protested would the law makers continue supporting the ruling party?? Is Rajapaksa only to be blamed? Are these law makers clean.?Did they govern without making a penny profit.They conveniently left the party to save their skin while throwing Rajapaksa in the battlefield to fight his battle all alone.Leadership in this century is a risk because supporters play dirty game when things go wrong.They will raise you high one day and throw you down the other day.Only sincerity will save you at these times.Anyways coming to the point i want to mention that Mr Rajapaksa and his supporters who are quitting now are to be blamed for the tragedy.My sympathy for Srilanka.I hope we can do something for you guys to come out of your misery.I wish everything will go well and life will normal as soon as possible.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Ramadevi I.
    10 hours

    Election Commission must put an end to freebies.Stringent Election regulations and reforms can check the political parties from announcing freebies .It is the responsibility of people of all sections to save our economy by rejecting parties that thrive on freebies.

  • Haroon S.
    12 hours

    Seriously Delhi, Punjab and Bengal bcz bjp is not in power there 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Sudhir S.
    12 hours

    Stop freebies or face crisis like Sri Lanka. The crisis will not be confined to that state , it will cover the entire country

  • Thiru S.
    15 hours

    He was also warned - Stealing Tax money from Maharashtra and tamilnadu and spending in UP

  • Sameer S.
    15 hours

    Propaganda news by RSS backed BJP regime

  • Faraz S.
    15 hours

    Zeeshan Syed

  • Nadeem J.
    17 hours

    Maharashtra doesn't give free electricity.

  • Thoufeek A.
    17 hours

    They have explained to the prime Minister regarding the problems that can come in if certain unviable projects are implemented in dome states, but I think it was not on freebies alone

  • Roshan M.
    18 hours

    Education and health can be freely provided. Rest all can be taxed. Providing free ration should be stopped so as to get rid of the poor and helpless mindset.

  • Yada G.
    18 hours

    bro

