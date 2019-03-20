back

Can India Afford To Ban Chinese Products?

This Indian trade body demanded a ban on Chinese products because Beijing blocked a bid at the UNSC to declare Masood Azhar a global terrorist. But can India afford to stop Chinese imports at all? 🇨🇳🇮🇳🔥

03/20/2019 1:30 PMupdated: 03/20/2019 1:51 PM
  • 210.1k
  • 168

Politics

