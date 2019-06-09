Can India Save Its Havelis At All?

India’s famed havelis are dying a silent death across the country.
36 comments
Mohammed S.06/30/2019 11:55
I wish Modiji should look after our heritages immediately. But I think world Tour complete nahi Hua hai PM ka
Ronak C.06/29/2019 06:36
Everybody here is giving very true advice. Nobody in today's generation is going to bother about "heritage" or the "past" or "community" and "communion". Just get it over with. This is exactly how "it" is supposed to end.
Jagjeet K.06/27/2019 09:59
Jarrorat hai dekhbhal ki purani imarto ko desh ki shaan rahegi inko bachane sai
Ranyal R.06/27/2019 08:09
भारतीय देसी सभ्याता और मूल निवासियो को हमने खुद अनपढ अनपढ कह कहके खत्म कर दिया और अब पुछते है हवेली खंड़र क्यो बन रही है ?
Sachin R.06/25/2019 03:18
kuch karo bhai.. Ek do kharid lo. 😁
RAvi D.06/24/2019 03:14
In Rajasthan you can find these type of masterpiece in each and every town ,city and villege
Jadugar P.06/23/2019 04:05
mere shahar me bhi bohat old haveli’s hai
Rubly D.06/22/2019 16:00
see
Arif K.06/21/2019 12:03
I want Taj Mahal to crumble and fall down as today it just does not get its respect in UP.
Adithya V.06/20/2019 11:50
Hhy do we need heritage mansions?
Abhishek K.06/20/2019 04:28
😔 sad
Chandra B.06/19/2019 15:28
Save these
Puneet G.06/14/2019 21:22
Sahi kaha
Nancy E.06/12/2019 07:03
Make them all into semi luxury hotels or hostels for working women and students. with good management they can be saved
Brut India06/11/2019 12:58
Havelis have even become international tourist attractions: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/india-haveli-painted-mansions/index.html
Drgopimohan G.06/11/2019 05:55
make them habitat for people,raise money that is the solution to preserve them
Vinnaa S.06/11/2019 05:14
This was my concern too when I got to see some amazing havelis in Rajasthan, in Churu and Bikaner. I wanted to do so much and didn't know whom to approach and what to be done. My heart cried out for not preserving this heritage treasures. Some were in legal battle between families, therefore were neglected. Some lack on finance, some families busy in city life. And more reasons. I wished we have cobbled stone path way around all these heritage buildings and conduct Heritage walks with right person who is well versed in their history. All our heritage buildings across India ( Ahemdabad pols have beautiful ones too) need to be taken care of and wish govt.does something for the same.
Prateek S.06/10/2019 05:09
What a joke .... Silent death of Haveli ...😀😀... How many Trees must have been cut during their construction and also daily millions of trees are getting silent death to construct building/monuments/roads... Humans are mourning on death of a building and are ok with silent death of 🌲😁😂😁😁
Shalaka P.06/10/2019 02:25
before they disappear apne ghar le chalna
Sk J.06/10/2019 01:57
Archeological India should take action with help of Govt. of India.. This are truly heritage and proud of India .