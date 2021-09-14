back
Can Politicians Ever Be Happy? Here's Gadkari's Take
These Rajasthan MLAs couldn’t help laughing as BJP leader Nitin Gadkari threw shade at his own party and others...
14/09/2021 6:53 PM
- 491.8K
- 11K
- 306
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
251 comments
Ghuffran A.11 hours
No doubt one of the best face and politician from BJP
Gaihem P.13 hours
Should be the next PM
Sumil K.15 hours
Love you Sir
Vevek T.2 days
Sir u have proven your work , we have seen a tremendous change in the infrastructure
Bidhaya B.2 days
Great speech 👍
Mohammed A.2 days
Simplicity,Sensible and Straight-forward talk's few of the Best ministers in India...
Rajesh J.2 days
I really love leader like Nitin Gadkari ❤️
Gouri S.2 days
Surely, he is next eligible prime minister candidate
Toufique A.4 days
Advani g dukhi hai
Siddhartha P.4 days
yes.. everything is skill if you can do it correctly.. like implementing an overnight dream or daydreaming without thinking of any consequences..
Lanchenba L.5 days
Shit... You keep on looting the innocent citizens and say you're lucky enough or happy or big enough that you have deserved everything through hard work and determination (but the fact is people keep working and you reap the benefits and advantages).
Rahul M.6 days
Check this out 😁
Deepak U.6 days
Excellent sir...best PM candidate
Noor A.7 days
https://www.facebook.com/groups/277921903240554/permalink/600541704311904/
Midhun B.7 days
He is the only one jenuine leader of bjp
Mohd R.7 days
Wise man..
Imtiyaz A.7 days
Amazing
Vishvanath B.17/09/2021 21:43
Will be next bjp prime minister
Anurag T.17/09/2021 17:32
He is clean MP by his heart
Saathi R.17/09/2021 14:54
Probably the only minister in the party who talks sensible n whose a work speaks... respect for him