Can Politicians Ever Be Happy? Here's Gadkari's Take

These Rajasthan MLAs couldn’t help laughing as BJP leader Nitin Gadkari threw shade at his own party and others...

14/09/2021 6:53 PM
Politics

251 comments

  • Ghuffran A.
    11 hours

    No doubt one of the best face and politician from BJP

  • Gaihem P.
    13 hours

    Should be the next PM

  • Sumil K.
    15 hours

    Love you Sir

  • Vevek T.
    2 days

    Sir u have proven your work , we have seen a tremendous change in the infrastructure

  • Bidhaya B.
    2 days

    Great speech 👍

  • Mohammed A.
    2 days

    Simplicity,Sensible and Straight-forward talk's few of the Best ministers in India...

  • Rajesh J.
    2 days

    I really love leader like Nitin Gadkari ❤️

  • Gouri S.
    2 days

    Surely, he is next eligible prime minister candidate

  • Toufique A.
    4 days

    Advani g dukhi hai

  • Siddhartha P.
    4 days

    yes.. everything is skill if you can do it correctly.. like implementing an overnight dream or daydreaming without thinking of any consequences..

  • Lanchenba L.
    5 days

    Shit... You keep on looting the innocent citizens and say you're lucky enough or happy or big enough that you have deserved everything through hard work and determination (but the fact is people keep working and you reap the benefits and advantages).

  • Rahul M.
    6 days

    Check this out 😁

  • Deepak U.
    6 days

    Excellent sir...best PM candidate

  • Noor A.
    7 days

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/277921903240554/permalink/600541704311904/

  • Midhun B.
    7 days

    He is the only one jenuine leader of bjp

  • Mohd R.
    7 days

    Wise man..

  • Imtiyaz A.
    7 days

    Amazing

  • Vishvanath B.
    17/09/2021 21:43

    Will be next bjp prime minister

  • Anurag T.
    17/09/2021 17:32

    He is clean MP by his heart

  • Saathi R.
    17/09/2021 14:54

    Probably the only minister in the party who talks sensible n whose a work speaks... respect for him