back

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: India’s "Records" Obsession

It’s about time India earned a world record for pursuing world records. 🏆

06/17/2019 5:05 AM
  • 748.5k
  • 45

Changing India

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  5. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  6. Three Startup Stars From India

33 comments

  • Edward D.
    07/15/2019 02:10

    India should feed its poor and wipe out poverty. Thats more important than these nonsense

  • Kajal P.
    07/12/2019 17:26

    Awesome world records...bt hearing from schooling till post graduation our nation is just 'developing'...?!! How many more years will take for 'developed nation'

  • Himanshu G.
    07/12/2019 02:02

    Proud to be a and holder 😍😍😍

  • Mayank J.
    07/11/2019 08:57

    😁

  • Masum R.
    07/10/2019 11:22

    Can You please Take you shit out of my wall. Disgusting

  • Kanishk A.
    07/09/2019 06:13

    dekh teri pic aayi ha

  • Kanishk A.
    07/09/2019 06:12

    ...♥️

  • Akib S.
    07/09/2019 05:43

    Indians has given recorded for plastic also

  • Faisal K.
    07/08/2019 15:55

    Nitu KumariMmm

  • Madhurima M.
    07/07/2019 06:15

    He is amazing

  • Khot K.
    07/06/2019 20:24

    Ketan

  • Manju M.
    07/03/2019 07:03

    Om

  • Vinay R.
    07/02/2019 05:38

    Soon we'll make a world record of population!😜

  • Nisarg P.
    06/30/2019 19:56

    Brute India is most racist anti indian page I've ever seen how the hell it's still working stupid ass page

  • Abhishek C.
    06/29/2019 06:40

    Thank you soo much for giving me place in your list. It's an honour for me to be in it.

  • Imamasab S.
    06/28/2019 10:01

    W

  • Irtika B.
    06/28/2019 06:36

    Who eats grapes with toes gross

  • Prakash V.
    06/28/2019 06:09

    at 1:12 the only guy who can maintain perfect scapular retraction in front lever.😂😂

  • Er A.
    06/24/2019 06:53

    सही है बलत्कार के मामले मे भी वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड है

  • Neelam T.
    06/23/2019 07:51

    Rapistan🤣🤣