Can Vaccines Make You Magnetic?

Sticks and stones may stick to your bones? Several people shared videos of getting magnetic abilities after Covid-19 vaccination. Here is what is actually going on...

15/06/2021 4:57 PM
194 comments

  • Dhruv P.
    a day

    It happns only in india

  • Sharmistha P.
    2 days

    ghamer chot chote vab theke atke achhe... magnet alluminium atkay? jottosob.

  • Jimmy K.
    2 days

    This superpower occurred If you bath without soap/shower gel specially during summer...😁😁😁

  • Sam L.
    2 days

    They must put in jail, for such nonsense only prevails in India

  • Malcolm J.
    3 days

    tu try karke dekh 😂

  • Padam R.
    3 days

    बेवकूफियां और मज़ाक हर वक्त और हर समय अजीब सी बात है।

  • Wetso K.
    3 days

    False and foolishness... This people can make thier own god anytime too 😎

  • Harry K.
    3 days

    Attracting flies or mosquitoes make more sense

  • Partha P.
    3 days

    After covid vaccine be like.. "Faulaad ki aulaad!!!"😄😄😄

  • Sudipta H.
    3 days

    Fake

  • Rinku N.
    3 days

    That is not magnetic abilities After vaccination sugar levels become higher that is why our sweat are more sticky then unvaccinated person then ur body sweat become sticky plate spoon

  • Kuntal B.
    3 days

    I am excited now

  • Rupa N.
    3 days

    Totally rubbish! They're nothing but attention seekers ... See their faces no worries or fear on it😅

  • Konathung L.
    3 days

    Another magneto spotted🤦🏻‍♂️😂😂😂

  • Konathung L.
    3 days

    Take bath bro 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Saurav S.
    4 days

    Can we make a human speaker, they already have the magnetic components!

  • Toshi S.
    4 days

    Just take a nice bath n all ur magnetic abilities v be gone.

  • Uddhav R.
    4 days

    Incredible India 😅

  • Debarati B.
    4 days

    He is lucky that there is no railway track near his place.

  • Mo S.
    4 days

    Everyone has this kind of abilities.and one more thing,if they think they had super power like Ironman then,Ask them to do after taking bath, then they will know what is it? 😂. This is called trash magnet 😂