back
Can Vaccines Make You Magnetic?
Sticks and stones may stick to your bones? Several people shared videos of getting magnetic abilities after Covid-19 vaccination. Here is what is actually going on...
15/06/2021 4:57 PM
- 191.2K
- 410
- 259
And even more
- 14:42
The Black, queer men breaking the stigma around HIV
- 3:04
TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing
- 5:18
Michelle Visage says her breast implants made her sick
- 2:34
Injured by Vaccine — Yet Still Pro-Vaccination
- 3:02
Film pays tribute to COVID frontline workers of New York City
- 4:33
The life of Logan Paul
194 comments
Dhruv P.a day
It happns only in india
Sharmistha P.2 days
ghamer chot chote vab theke atke achhe... magnet alluminium atkay? jottosob.
Jimmy K.2 days
This superpower occurred If you bath without soap/shower gel specially during summer...😁😁😁
Sam L.2 days
They must put in jail, for such nonsense only prevails in India
Malcolm J.3 days
tu try karke dekh 😂
Padam R.3 days
बेवकूफियां और मज़ाक हर वक्त और हर समय अजीब सी बात है।
Wetso K.3 days
False and foolishness... This people can make thier own god anytime too 😎
Harry K.3 days
Attracting flies or mosquitoes make more sense
Partha P.3 days
After covid vaccine be like.. "Faulaad ki aulaad!!!"😄😄😄
Sudipta H.3 days
Fake
Rinku N.3 days
That is not magnetic abilities After vaccination sugar levels become higher that is why our sweat are more sticky then unvaccinated person then ur body sweat become sticky plate spoon
Kuntal B.3 days
I am excited now
Rupa N.3 days
Totally rubbish! They're nothing but attention seekers ... See their faces no worries or fear on it😅
Konathung L.3 days
Another magneto spotted🤦🏻♂️😂😂😂
Konathung L.3 days
Take bath bro 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Saurav S.4 days
Can we make a human speaker, they already have the magnetic components!
Toshi S.4 days
Just take a nice bath n all ur magnetic abilities v be gone.
Uddhav R.4 days
Incredible India 😅
Debarati B.4 days
He is lucky that there is no railway track near his place.
Mo S.4 days
Everyone has this kind of abilities.and one more thing,if they think they had super power like Ironman then,Ask them to do after taking bath, then they will know what is it? 😂. This is called trash magnet 😂