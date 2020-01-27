back

Capital Punishment And India

Kangana Ranaut was furious about Indira Jaising urging Nirbhaya’s mother to forgive her daughter’s killers. Why are arguments against capital punishment getting so rare in India?

01/27/2020 8:57 AM
  • 43.4k
  • 96

And even more

  1. Capital Punishment And India

  2. India's Most Impactful Constitutional Amendments

  3. Protests That Changed India

  4. The Life Of An Executioner

  5. Queers Feel Directly Attacked By New Citizenship Laws

  6. Former Journalist Recalls Life In Byculla Prison

92 comments

  • Arun M.
    7 hours

    Catch this before Facebook takes it down. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2670868219634639&id=100001344603604

  • Pauline P.
    7 hours

    They should be tortured and hanged

  • Kripaja V.
    8 hours

    Who is this hypocrite lady...she is western in every sense n teach Indians on nationalism...

  • Abdullah S.
    8 hours

    In similar cases in America culprit get 40yrs jail then hanged and recently one murderer got 157yrs in jail, these severe punishment is not for the crime committed but for others to know consequences and safety of entire population.

  • Harsh K.
    8 hours

    https://youtu.be/nudM8cKEiA8

  • Rohit S.
    9 hours

    brut?)??

  • Nikhil G.
    9 hours

    Completely agree with Kangana 💯

  • Venkataramana G.
    10 hours

    JUST NO MERCY. THATS ALL.

  • Richa M.
    10 hours

    Against capital punishment makes sense only when the person is capable of being reinstated in society. Not once have these men shown remorse for their actions.. Not a single time. Their entire defense was based on teaching her a lesson and I find it appalling that a woman can suggest pardon for them from the mother of the girl who suffered their brutality. Yes don't kill ppl unnecessarily but here where there's no hope for reinstating in society, pls don't waste our tax money and get rid of vermin.

  • Yashwant B.
    10 hours

    Brave Lady. Reminds Zansi kKi Rani.

  • Sunil P.
    11 hours

    Indian Judicìal has lack of prompt judgement..and wait for the signal of govt...😃😂😉

  • D K.
    11 hours

    2012 la po parichitu irundhanga pola human rights

  • Benny P.
    12 hours

    Never heard a truth from this man sofar.

  • Heera K.
    12 hours

    She clever the accused will regret till he dies is a greater punishment than being hanged👈mother INDIA

  • Arman M.
    13 hours

    Rape ki koi mafi nai...hang till death only

  • Ganesh R.
    13 hours

    I understand the feeling of Nirbhaya's mother but even after this BRUTAL Nirbhaya incident rape cases involving Journalists or Film celebrities are moving at a pace slower than a SNAIL. Unless we make an example out of people who think they can exploit the legal system hanging Nirbhaya convicts will not set any change

  • Avyansh B.
    14 hours

    I agree with kangana tooo... 🙂 But ye last mein Mr. Feku kis Faasi ki baat kar rahe.... A JO JUSTICE TO DILA NAI PAYE.. BAS HINDU MUSLIM MEIN LAGE REHTE HAI ... They dont have time for these type of Serious Issues...

  • Sunil B.
    14 hours

    Very correct if it had happened to Indira Jaisinghs sister would she have forgiven her.

  • Ashutosh P.
    15 hours

    How the hell we are not supporting the mother or kangana on this. Even questioning such things is buffoonery. Jaisingh can shove it up her ass.

  • Hepsy A.
    15 hours

    She can forgive them. No need for them to die. No need for them to have sex also, SO they should undergo amputation of their private part.