Capital Punishment And India

Kangana Ranaut was furious about Indira Jaising urging Nirbhaya’s mother to forgive her daughter’s killers. Why are arguments against capital punishment getting so rare in India?
Arun M.7 hours
Catch this before Facebook takes it down. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2670868219634639&id=100001344603604
Pauline P.7 hours
They should be tortured and hanged
Kripaja V.8 hours
Who is this hypocrite lady...she is western in every sense n teach Indians on nationalism...
Abdullah S.8 hours
In similar cases in America culprit get 40yrs jail then hanged and recently one murderer got 157yrs in jail, these severe punishment is not for the crime committed but for others to know consequences and safety of entire population.
Harsh K.8 hours
https://youtu.be/nudM8cKEiA8
Rohit S.9 hours
Nikhil G.9 hours
Completely agree with Kangana 💯
Venkataramana G.10 hours
JUST NO MERCY. THATS ALL.
Richa M.10 hours
Against capital punishment makes sense only when the person is capable of being reinstated in society. Not once have these men shown remorse for their actions.. Not a single time. Their entire defense was based on teaching her a lesson and I find it appalling that a woman can suggest pardon for them from the mother of the girl who suffered their brutality. Yes don't kill ppl unnecessarily but here where there's no hope for reinstating in society, pls don't waste our tax money and get rid of vermin.
Yashwant B.10 hours
Brave Lady. Reminds Zansi kKi Rani.
Sunil P.11 hours
Indian Judicìal has lack of prompt judgement..and wait for the signal of govt...😃😂😉
D K.11 hours
2012 la po parichitu irundhanga pola human rights
Benny P.12 hours
Never heard a truth from this man sofar.
Heera K.12 hours
She clever the accused will regret till he dies is a greater punishment than being hanged👈mother INDIA
Arman M.13 hours
Rape ki koi mafi nai...hang till death only
Ganesh R.13 hours
I understand the feeling of Nirbhaya's mother but even after this BRUTAL Nirbhaya incident rape cases involving Journalists or Film celebrities are moving at a pace slower than a SNAIL. Unless we make an example out of people who think they can exploit the legal system hanging Nirbhaya convicts will not set any change
Avyansh B.14 hours
I agree with kangana tooo... 🙂 But ye last mein Mr. Feku kis Faasi ki baat kar rahe.... A JO JUSTICE TO DILA NAI PAYE.. BAS HINDU MUSLIM MEIN LAGE REHTE HAI ... They dont have time for these type of Serious Issues...
Sunil B.14 hours
Very correct if it had happened to Indira Jaisinghs sister would she have forgiven her.
Ashutosh P.15 hours
How the hell we are not supporting the mother or kangana on this. Even questioning such things is buffoonery. Jaisingh can shove it up her ass.
Hepsy A.15 hours
She can forgive them. No need for them to die. No need for them to have sex also, SO they should undergo amputation of their private part.