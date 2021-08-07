back

Capt. Zoya Agarwal: The Girl Who Soared High

She commanded a 17-hour long flight, the world’s longest air route. Hamdard Safi celebrates Captain Zoya Agarwal, who never gave up on her dream despite all the hurdles. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

07/08/2021 10:27 AM
  • 1M
  • 102

87 comments

  • Subrat B.
    6 days

    It's because of your well did , exist just behind the cotton , couldn't seen through this present eyes need the third eye to realise....

  • Pratyusha B.
    6 days

    she is soo prettyy 😍

  • Prantik N.
    6 days

    I feel proud of you

  • Fateha B.
    6 days

    Thanks brut baspan ka pyar chod k kuch achha vdo tho dekno ko mila

  • Joydip K.
    6 days

    dekh lwre teri behen hath se nikl gyi …

  • Hyma S.
    6 days

    I feel proud of you

  • AmAn S.
    6 days

    Paise wale hi kr skte hai..

  • Ningol S.
    6 days

    Wow! Great

  • Nikesh M.
    6 days

    Agar kisike pass asey kisi Item ya Dhandewali ya Chamiya ka Contact Number hoga toh muje Personally Message karo Item ka Game Bajane ki liye Acha CASH Duga 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💸💸💸💸💸💸 💸💸💸 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰

  • Dipak L.
    6 days

    Respect her parents

  • Lal N.
    6 days

    Jaihint

  • Prashant D.
    6 days

    ye log insan h ...sunder bhi ..talented bhi🤣🤣🤣

  • Lal N.
    6 days

    How old you

  • Lal N.
    6 days

    Iwant Marist you

  • Rachna V.
    6 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Parminder S.
    6 days

    Congratulations but it’s costly project not everyone can afford to pay anyways ur doing good job

  • Philip R.
    7 days

    Indeed the bravest lady, beautiful and charming, very inspiring. Let many women follow your footstep.

  • Shabeeha K.
    7 days

    I hope that what is shown is to be true, but pta nhi kyu fake lgaa.

  • Wai W.
    7 days

    Maarne ka sauk hai kya🤣

  • Ankit C.
    12/08/2021 10:26

    This is plane not a bus so enjoyed in ac and other facilities..