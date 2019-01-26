Captain Shikha Surabhi, The Only Woman Daredevil

She’s strong, she’s smart and she rides the motorcycle like a dream. Meet Captain Shikha Surabhi. 👧🏻🏍💪🇮🇳 She’ll be leading from the front, the only woman in the pack, when the Indian army’s Daredevils ride at the Republic Day parade. She spoke to SheThePeople about her journey into the all-male club.