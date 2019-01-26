back
Captain Shikha Surabhi, The Only Woman Daredevil
She’s strong, she’s smart and she rides the motorcycle like a dream. Meet Captain Shikha Surabhi. 👧🏻🏍💪🇮🇳 She’ll be leading from the front, the only woman in the pack, when the Indian army’s Daredevils ride at the Republic Day parade. She spoke to SheThePeople about her journey into the all-male club.
01/26/2019 8:30 AM
- 96.0k
- 4.2k
- 43
34 comments
Ashita A.02/17/2019 12:04
This is incredible!
Bhavesh S.02/17/2019 02:14
Jai hind
Nisha N.02/14/2019 11:20
Vandhe matram
Sourabh B.02/13/2019 01:53
shikha 🥂
Sush C.02/12/2019 11:35
Great, god bless you ma'am
Sanjay K.02/12/2019 03:44
Jai hind
Raksha B.02/07/2019 09:06
Respect 👍
Akshay C.02/06/2019 17:53
Proud be INDIAN
Abhinav S.02/06/2019 09:59
Salute to captain surbhi...proud to women power✌️👍
Daisy S.02/03/2019 14:42
Salute....
Kabir S.02/01/2019 14:09
She is bitch
Rajesh R.02/01/2019 13:43
https://youtu.be/WfGTGlORW4c
Saurabh K.02/01/2019 05:45
Proud of you . Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Yashasvī P.01/31/2019 06:58
What is the purpose of these stuntmen?
Nisha N.01/30/2019 16:41
God bless you
Nisha N.01/30/2019 16:41
Well done, Jai hind ki sena. Vande matram, bharat mata ki jai
Devasani P.01/30/2019 09:31
Dis s called WOMEN EMPOWERMENT🔥🔥🔥👏
Chetan B.01/30/2019 05:46
JAY Hind
Shankar N.01/29/2019 14:10
🤣
Sourabh B.01/28/2019 19:21
🙏🏻🇮🇳🦅🥂