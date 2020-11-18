back
Caste Bias In The United States
Activist Thenmozhi Soundararajan spoke to Brut about rampant caste bias among the Indian diaspora in the United States.
15/11/2020 8:27 AMupdated: 16/11/2020 11:03 AM
124 comments
Shaun E.18/11/2020 14:44
Incredible! And I thought 'caste' wud b d last thing in the minds of those brilliant, intelligent techies who could get to work in THE USA. 😯😲😆😆
Brut India18/11/2020 12:45
This is what a group of engineers had to say about the caste bias in Silicon Valley: https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/10/27/indian-caste-bias-silicon-valley/
Ankit P.18/11/2020 03:54
The bullshit has reached US🤨
Yeshwant T.17/11/2020 14:38
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had said that Indians wherever they go shall carry caste with them. It was not a prophecy,but a typical castiest mindset in the social psyche of the nation which he fought against to annihilate and even made constitutional provisions.The Indian castiest forces are at their hideous best again outside India too and needs to be tackled internationally.
Tanvi M.17/11/2020 11:53
Why Brahmins shit everywhere
Amr A.17/11/2020 08:21
Survival of the fittest , if you keep identifying oneself as Dalit agree that you want to continue being identified as Dalit , then should not be offended being treated as Dalit, Eve teasing, immigrants harassing, superiors abusing, racism in black/white, it’s already happening, just neglect the people who neglects you, or achieve higher goals but stop crying
Yadav V.17/11/2020 07:08
How did you know that you are discriminated in the first place ? Please rise up from memories . Wake up from insecurities of our own . Create new .
Durgesh T.17/11/2020 06:55
Brut stop spreading this nonsense...
Kareem M.17/11/2020 02:55
Embarrassing that this stupidity exists outside India as well.
Josiah S.16/11/2020 23:41
The 74 persons that laughed at this are the ones who abuse dalits, check them out and make them famous.
Sahil16/11/2020 23:41
No education can change the mentality of 1000 yrs of training... the top in the caste chain is the one who is responsible for such ..
Ng M.16/11/2020 22:50
Being human itself is a dicrimination. The source of all of GOD.Black , white, short, Tall, Fat, slim, rich , Poor, Beautiful, Ugly, greedy, magnanimous... In everyway we are unique and different from other. Dont fight with the caste system.How B Muguals brutally killed, raped, boiled people in india, killed millions and converted in name of GOD. Mughlas kings are the worst animals than adolph hitler worod needs to know the history.. If Caste divides people religion murder people. First let us clean the dirty religion divide then talk about caste..
Arti S.16/11/2020 21:17
The book ( Q#[email protected]@N) says disbelievers of Allah ( any non muslim) will burn in hell fire🔥 till eternity. Is that not racism & discrimination besides being terrorism source? Huh Also, killing & raping kaafirs non Muslims grants u 72 virgins in heaven. Is this not misogyny? Shia, Sunni, Sufi, Wahabi & other 70+ sects is not discrimination? Women not allowed in mosque is not discrimination? Man allowed 2 marry 4 women at a time not discrimination? Black people discriminated in America not racism? British calling Indians as brown apes not racism? ANSWER ME ONE BY ONE TO EACH POINT ABOVE. If terrorism has no religion then how can castism has a religion?
Molly M.16/11/2020 21:01
Arti Singh I am Indian and am flabbergasted that in India rape is not recognized! Go figure I guess people will next say that the poor girl sexually molested herself and brutalized herself and eventually murdered herself. That way we can get the criminals off the hook! What a bunch of crap! I really Do not need to shame Hindus or Muslims or any other religion. But honesty is essential in all areas of life
Gaddam V.16/11/2020 15:00
The castism was created by affluent people to meet their unreasonable needs and comfort. Any oppressed take it as chlleng develop themselves mentally and socially and serve the society with clean heart. In ln long run the castism will erode.
Sambhaji W.16/11/2020 11:38
Please correct, not all Hindus only bramhins. Knowingly they will do that.
Satyanarayana R.16/11/2020 10:41
Brut reporting is is biased and misleading.
Satyanarayana R.16/11/2020 10:39
Its sad part that even in USA the cast system is follwed by Asian community..What's more worrying factor is that it is being applied in Corporate world.. It's wrong practice..But why all the time blame Brahmin community, there are more dominating communities who practice more rigorously and do atrocities on Dalit community..very sad..
Hepsy A.16/11/2020 09:55
Caste system belongs to Hindus. They are all different parts of the body of Brahma the creator. The Bible also says we are parts of the body of Jesus and we should not look down on each other but respect each other. But whether Hindus, Christians or Muslims of India are equally bad whether they are in India or anywhere in the world. Their original love or pride regarding their caste never leave them even if you put them into washing machine or dry cleaning. I don't know which of these religious people will enter into heaven?!
Sharda S.16/11/2020 09:53
I have no idea how many time I will ashamed to be a human.. this is seriously a height of stupidity that ppl see a cast before see a human. We still living in the the society where mentally backward ppl beleived they are superior and great than others just because they born in perticular cast. I have no I idea how can someone believed that their cast decide their greatness??? This is not going on because ppl are smart but they are hypocrite who wants to oppress the poor ppl in any condition just for their superity stupid complex. If God doesn't make any difference in humans ??then who are you to make difference ??? Grow up..