Catch Me If You Can!

Watch this real-life chase sequence between a cop and a phone thief! So who wins this race?

14/01/2022 5:57 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 5:42 AM
  • 85.9K
  • 30

    Catch Me If You Can!

29 comments

  • Janet N.
    19/01/2022 10:12

    Catch chor politicians if u can

  • Firrinz F.
    17/01/2022 05:30

    Just 10000 rs reward

  • Jani J.
    16/01/2022 17:29

    GOOD POLICE OFFICER. BIG SALUTE SIR.

  • Sonia S.
    16/01/2022 16:39

    Well, that’s what police is supposed to do their job.

  • Sumeet K.
    16/01/2022 02:14

    Very good

  • Hyder A.
    16/01/2022 01:47

    Acha hai, but chain snatch karliya to bhag ke pakadliya openly hate speech deta to chord dete....

  • Abdul B.
    15/01/2022 20:45

    Thank You Burt India For Not Making Video 3 Minute Long .

  • Babarsaeed C.
    15/01/2022 20:08

    Bura ho singam bananay walay ka

  • Nafees A.
    15/01/2022 15:58

    Magar isne itni gali to di hai uska kya hoga yahi to problem hai India ki police mai

  • Shikha V.
    15/01/2022 15:30

    It's their work.. For what they are being paid for... To catch thieves

  • Samriddh S.
    15/01/2022 12:54

    The unwanted sexual tension between the cop and thief at the end of the chase is just so epic :3

  • Ganie F.
    15/01/2022 12:47

    The real singham

  • Mahabalakrishna P.
    15/01/2022 12:06

    I think, Police officer saw Nivin Pauly's Malayalam Movie "Action Hero Biju"

  • Brut India
    15/01/2022 11:34

    These cops chased down some criminals...in a Maruti: https://fb.watch/ayqHWADRVb/

  • Suparsh M.
    15/01/2022 08:46

    But it’s pure disrespectful for Leonardo DiCaprio for using such caption 🥺

  • Souvik D.
    15/01/2022 06:51

    Chutiya camera man kya kar rahatha....???

  • Divakar H.
    15/01/2022 06:19

    Sooooper ಪೊಲೀಸ್ 🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹🤝🤝🤝

  • Rashmi G.
    15/01/2022 05:33

    Hats off to the cameran too!😃

  • Pragya C.
    15/01/2022 05:13

    Waah.. 🙏🙏

  • Kaushal K.
    15/01/2022 04:20

    Bihar police to khake pet fula leta h inase sikhe kuchh

