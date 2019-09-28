back

Caught Without A Helmet In New Delhi

The new traffic fines are taking a toll. These guys in Delhi blamed the wind for not wearing helmets.

09/28/2019 10:57 AM
  • 405.0k
  • 114

And even more

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  4. Three Startup Stars From India

  5. Angel Investor From Silicon Valley Slams Modi Government

  6. Police Rewards Furry Soldiers

102 comments

  • Dharmendra C.
    11/10/2019 06:59

    प्रथम दृषट्या कम से कम हेलमेट तो सभी पहने इसका कड़ा पालन करना चाहिए बाकि लेकिन अन्य नियमों मे पुलिस को नरमी बरतनी चाहिए अपने घमंड और चिढ़न, पैसा वसूली की पूर्ति के लिए जबरन चालान नहीं करें।

  • Suraj P.
    11/10/2019 01:20

    Helmet uda gaya...tera dimakh uda gaya hai...maro isko penalties

  • Rohit S.
    11/09/2019 19:08

    😂😂😂

  • AJ A.
    11/09/2019 12:40

    Bhai amit bhadana he ye

  • Ron's N.
    11/06/2019 06:25

    Helmet Koi ped ka pata hai jo uth jata hai😂😂😂

  • Bharat S.
    11/04/2019 16:10

    यो भाई लिट् हे

  • Dibyo D.
    11/04/2019 15:10

    Documents ka achar dhal lo 🤣🤣🤣 cap ko helmet bol rahe he

  • Jitendra S.
    11/04/2019 09:54

    Thoko

  • Jatin B.
    11/01/2019 15:16

    pehna tha lekin udd gaya

  • Gaurab J.
    11/01/2019 14:47

    First I thought it was Amit Bhadana(Youtuber)😛

  • Chhanhima V.
    11/01/2019 12:10

    why did he wear cap instead of helmet?? IDIOT. dont even khow difference berween cap and helmet

  • Francis S.
    11/01/2019 04:43

    Where was his chin strap...wht is the point on wearing helmets without straps ?!

  • Sourabh S.
    11/01/2019 01:38

    Why media needs to take side of rule breakers it better he takes bus to commute

  • Raktwbh D.
    10/31/2019 10:56

    "topi thi udd gya" 😆😂🤣

  • Moses R.
    10/30/2019 14:14

    What an excuse.. What is the purpose of the strap? Shame

  • Ashish K.
    10/30/2019 12:20

    topi..

  • Anshul S.
    10/29/2019 19:22

    bhai inka vaala stuff chahiye xD baatein sun 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Kashish D.
    10/29/2019 18:06

    The new envent in india make in road with disposable plastic ,why not co-operate the government gatkari Ji apnaa profit dekhrahe h ,envarnment ka nae

  • Kashish D.
    10/29/2019 17:59

    Sala roj k ,rules change kar rahe, tax b do or fine b bharo, normal insaan jitnaa kamataa h sirf usse unky jarurat hi puri ho hoti,itnaa tax(government ) bharte kahaa samajme nae aataa ,

  • Amit B.
    10/29/2019 13:40

    Topi laga rakhi thi ..udd gai or wo toot gai ....i think they feeling like they are at baga beach ...lol