Celebrities Stand With Farmers
Bollywood celebrities are often mocked for remaining silent on controversial topics, but these few spoke out in support of Indian farmers protesting new farm laws.
09/12/2020 5:27 AM
- 299.8K
- 8.3K
- 376
351 comments
Lakshmi N.2 days
Noor A.3 days
Meghna D.5 days
Chandan C.6 days
Chandar S.6 days
Abdullah B.6 days
Usama S.6 days
Thanks,all of these celebs are not Muslims or they'd have been declared terrorists by now.
Ranjitha K.6 days
Shabina B.7 days
India sadly on such horrific and inhumane path. Human rights abuses on a massive level
Ranjitadevi M.15/12/2020 05:22
People mainly talk about protests and donations, but in this process I feel the actual point/purpose/message is getting lost. Many people don't even know what the farmers bills exactly are and WHY these farmers are protesting. It would be better if people don't only protest or express their support, but also talk about the actual content of the new bills. Why are mainly Punjabi farmers protesting and why are there also so many farmers who support the new bills? What is it exactly in these new bills that hits the protesting farmers? Standing up for your rights is a good thing, but nowadays the focus is more on the protests itself than on the purpose. Problems are being zoomed in on, while no one seems to be talking about the solution.
Liza M.14/12/2020 17:25
Why a particular part of the country is protesting? Any guesses? Also its the brokers who will be affected. Its big time politicized. The middle men are creating all this ruckus brainwashing the farmers.
Rani K.14/12/2020 13:36
Kali Y.14/12/2020 09:51
Vasanth K.13/12/2020 17:27
Farmers are fighting for there cause but above so called people are supporting to farmers because of free publicity stunt and market brand value promotion strategy.since last 25 year's onwards in India so many farmers were Suicided but no one supports them now why they're are supporting. If they have knowledge on farmers bill share with them and suggest them in best way of approach. Even though they don't know farming and show there show off😎 in social and electronic media.
Lulzsec K.13/12/2020 17:23
Now in India it has become a faishom to protest, I myself is from Bihar & here farmers are busy in farming instead of doing picnicbazzi in protest
Akshay K.13/12/2020 17:18
None of them know what the law is... We saw swara bhaskar during NRC & CAA... 🙄 🤣
Ashok S.13/12/2020 17:18
When farmers were committing suicides..these very weed smokers wanted reforms ..
Ashok S.13/12/2020 17:15
Only some dopeheads looking for some headline grabs are supporting ..
Stalin D.13/12/2020 13:10
Vote more for BJP, acche din my ass. More drama to come, wait till he sells off the country, that's when andh bhakts will come to their senses
Mahesh Y.13/12/2020 12:32
Lol this liberals will with any fake news.