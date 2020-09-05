back
Celebrity Chef Khanna Is Helping India’s Hungry
Cooped up in New York, chef Vikas Khanna, who has lost several friends and a close aunt to the pandemic, is pulling off an impressive relief effort in faraway India. 👏👏
05/09/2020 4:57 AM
Achintya R.a day
Poonam R.2 days
Very nice sir you are really good work and bestserving the food
Simmi R.2 days
🙏🙏🌹
Chan D.2 days
Excellent service & gesture...be blessed. You are of a rare kind.🙏🙏🙏
Herak B.2 days
U have made India proud through your cooking skills.
Dolonchampa D.2 days
Love and Respect.
Shila S.3 days
Vkaskhanna godplessyou
Usha S.3 days
U r real hero!
Prem A.3 days
Chef Khanna you should name and shame the scammers! Because of these people many are reluctant to donate. I am so glad you have spearheaded this project and I pray God gives you good health and prosperity so that people like you can make a difference to all these less fortunate people. 🙏🏽❤️one love- thank you chef.
Jharna T.4 days
Hats off tu u sir
Danish J.4 days
Danish J.4 days
Danish J.4 days
Meera P.4 days
I want Vikas s mo no I want some tok to he
Sonali M.4 days
Bless you ❣️
Zaheer K.4 days
Grt job bro txs.
Indranee K.4 days
God bless you
Vandana M.4 days
God bless you, vikas.
Mary N.5 days
God bless you and your team Sir.A big salute to you.
Joyce D.5 days
Great deed.. Stay blessed