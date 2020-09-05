back

Celebrity Chef Khanna Is Helping India’s Hungry

Cooped up in New York, chef Vikas Khanna, who has lost several friends and a close aunt to the pandemic, is pulling off an impressive relief effort in faraway India. 👏👏

05/09/2020 4:57 AM
184 comments

  • Achintya R.
    a day

  • Poonam R.
    2 days

    Very nice sir you are really good work and bestserving the food

  • Simmi R.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🌹

  • Chan D.
    2 days

    Excellent service & gesture...be blessed. You are of a rare kind.🙏🙏🙏

  • Herak B.
    2 days

    U have made India proud through your cooking skills.

  • Dolonchampa D.
    2 days

    Love and Respect.

  • Shila S.
    3 days

    Vkaskhanna godplessyou

  • Usha S.
    3 days

    U r real hero!

  • Prem A.
    3 days

    Chef Khanna you should name and shame the scammers! Because of these people many are reluctant to donate. I am so glad you have spearheaded this project and I pray God gives you good health and prosperity so that people like you can make a difference to all these less fortunate people. 🙏🏽❤️one love- thank you chef.

  • Jharna T.
    4 days

    Hats off tu u sir

  • Danish J.
    4 days

  • Danish J.
    4 days

  • Danish J.
    4 days

  • Meera P.
    4 days

    I want Vikas s mo no I want some tok to he

  • Sonali M.
    4 days

    Bless you ❣️

  • Zaheer K.
    4 days

    Grt job bro txs.

  • Indranee K.
    4 days

    God bless you

  • Vandana M.
    4 days

    God bless you, vikas.

  • Mary N.
    5 days

    God bless you and your team Sir.A big salute to you.

  • Joyce D.
    5 days

    Great deed.. Stay blessed