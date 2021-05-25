Centre Vs. Twitter: What's Going On...

A Statue That Immortalised A Husband's Love
Bending It Like Baba: Yoga School To Patanjali Boardroom
Leadership Tips From APJ Abdul Kalam
Inside Srinivas BV's Delhi War Room
Four Reasons Why Lakshadweep Is Protesting
Kejriwal Questions Centre's Vaccine Policy
Brut chutey anpadh, delhi police Congress ki shikayat pe gye the Twitter k office 😂😂 Gaandu itna andha hogya tu bhe chamcho ki tarah k news bhe fake he dalta haia
😂😂😂😂 wonderful our systems. 🙏🙏
🐦🐦ko pakadne gaye hai
So Twitter thinks they will do what they want and get away with it. Follow the rules mr Dorsey. Dorsey thinks he can ban anyone from Twitter and no one can impose rules on him. 🤣😂😂get over it.
Bjp or carona dono taklif dene wali chize hai.
During the surge of covid crisis, Twitter API was helping people to check the availability of beds/oxygen in particular areas, when this govt was trying to spread communal poison by using their so called patriot people.
Since you guys have started operating Just to consider all of your updates on Facebook are against the government why is that ? I have liked your page because some of your news are genuine but most of them these days are all about government doing wrong. Why don’t guys talk about other serious stuff which is prevailing in India? Why do u link everything which is going bad to the government? Just asking even people are responsible for things why haven’t you guys made a story on that? Just asking
https://bit.ly/3wFPq56
Get Paid for Every Click
We'll pay you for all clicks you generate, and you can earn up to $0.20 (15/-) per visitor
click on the link and earn If u sign up on it u can earn 500/- . Share link and earn ₹10 for every click and ₹100 for every person who sign up on it!
https://rupee4click.com/3yb72
Both BJP and Twitter actually are blood sucker of innocents masses.
BJP form of Emergency. Now they can't blame Congress.
BJP &Congress same same.
Kindly investigate organized crime # India judiciary mafia start with Saket Court Delhi
The person responding in the video is saying there is no Twitter office and its closed.. twitter USA is saying it's Indian office was raided?? And Idiots on Facebook media who are selling ads on your own information talking about waste of tax payers money.. how ironic..
Brut news reporting on twitter seems like lawyer defending his client wrong doings .. 😄
Special indeed. 😅
They are taking away our rights, but they should never forget that they are here only for 5 years not more than that, so next time we should aware of to whom we are voting for and what they will give in return of, and if they think that they will make the policy as china then forget it. We Indians are more powerful than anyone else.
let's start counting the days left for this Marauder government in our country, they have accumulated too much notoriety to remain in power...
The future of digital India??
Do BJP supporters will leave twitter?
Tell them twitter is on cloud. They'll go on a cloud expedition. Lol
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
330 comments
Abhi V.4 hours
Brut chutey anpadh, delhi police Congress ki shikayat pe gye the Twitter k office 😂😂 Gaandu itna andha hogya tu bhe chamcho ki tarah k news bhe fake he dalta haia
Khalil H.11 hours
😂😂😂😂 wonderful our systems. 🙏🙏
Raja Y.17 hours
🐦🐦ko pakadne gaye hai
Balam B.19 hours
So Twitter thinks they will do what they want and get away with it. Follow the rules mr Dorsey. Dorsey thinks he can ban anyone from Twitter and no one can impose rules on him. 🤣😂😂get over it.
Dhanse N.a day
Bjp or carona dono taklif dene wali chize hai.
Rahul G.a day
During the surge of covid crisis, Twitter API was helping people to check the availability of beds/oxygen in particular areas, when this govt was trying to spread communal poison by using their so called patriot people.
Sandeep A.a day
Since you guys have started operating Just to consider all of your updates on Facebook are against the government why is that ? I have liked your page because some of your news are genuine but most of them these days are all about government doing wrong. Why don’t guys talk about other serious stuff which is prevailing in India? Why do u link everything which is going bad to the government? Just asking even people are responsible for things why haven’t you guys made a story on that? Just asking
Sandhya R.a day
https://bit.ly/3wFPq56 Get Paid for Every Click We'll pay you for all clicks you generate, and you can earn up to $0.20 (15/-) per visitor
Sandhya R.a day
click on the link and earn If u sign up on it u can earn 500/- . Share link and earn ₹10 for every click and ₹100 for every person who sign up on it! https://rupee4click.com/3yb72
Asish L.2 days
Both BJP and Twitter actually are blood sucker of innocents masses.
Rohit D.2 days
BJP form of Emergency. Now they can't blame Congress. BJP &Congress same same.
Zenobia P.2 days
Kindly investigate organized crime # India judiciary mafia start with Saket Court Delhi
Arjun P.2 days
The person responding in the video is saying there is no Twitter office and its closed.. twitter USA is saying it's Indian office was raided?? And Idiots on Facebook media who are selling ads on your own information talking about waste of tax payers money.. how ironic..
Milind S.2 days
Brut news reporting on twitter seems like lawyer defending his client wrong doings .. 😄
Palash M.2 days
Special indeed. 😅
Menka G.2 days
They are taking away our rights, but they should never forget that they are here only for 5 years not more than that, so next time we should aware of to whom we are voting for and what they will give in return of, and if they think that they will make the policy as china then forget it. We Indians are more powerful than anyone else.
Harshvardhan P.2 days
let's start counting the days left for this Marauder government in our country, they have accumulated too much notoriety to remain in power...
Ashish J.2 days
The future of digital India??
Feroz K.2 days
Do BJP supporters will leave twitter?
Rajesh K.3 days
Tell them twitter is on cloud. They'll go on a cloud expedition. Lol