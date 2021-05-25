back

Centre Vs. Twitter: What's Going On...

Why did Delhi police turn up at Twitter’s India office?

25/05/2021 4:02 PM
  • 214K
  • 375

330 comments

  • Abhi V.
    4 hours

    Brut chutey anpadh, delhi police Congress ki shikayat pe gye the Twitter k office 😂😂 Gaandu itna andha hogya tu bhe chamcho ki tarah k news bhe fake he dalta haia

  • Khalil H.
    11 hours

    😂😂😂😂 wonderful our systems. 🙏🙏

  • Raja Y.
    17 hours

    🐦🐦ko pakadne gaye hai

  • Balam B.
    19 hours

    So Twitter thinks they will do what they want and get away with it. Follow the rules mr Dorsey. Dorsey thinks he can ban anyone from Twitter and no one can impose rules on him. 🤣😂😂get over it.

  • Dhanse N.
    a day

    Bjp or carona dono taklif dene wali chize hai.

  • Rahul G.
    a day

    During the surge of covid crisis, Twitter API was helping people to check the availability of beds/oxygen in particular areas, when this govt was trying to spread communal poison by using their so called patriot people.

  • Sandeep A.
    a day

    Since you guys have started operating Just to consider all of your updates on Facebook are against the government why is that ? I have liked your page because some of your news are genuine but most of them these days are all about government doing wrong. Why don’t guys talk about other serious stuff which is prevailing in India? Why do u link everything which is going bad to the government? Just asking even people are responsible for things why haven’t you guys made a story on that? Just asking

  • Sandhya R.
    a day

  • Sandhya R.
    a day

  • Asish L.
    2 days

    Both BJP and Twitter actually are blood sucker of innocents masses.

  • Rohit D.
    2 days

    BJP form of Emergency. Now they can't blame Congress. BJP &Congress same same.

  • Zenobia P.
    2 days

    Kindly investigate organized crime # India judiciary mafia start with Saket Court Delhi

  • Arjun P.
    2 days

    The person responding in the video is saying there is no Twitter office and its closed.. twitter USA is saying it's Indian office was raided?? And Idiots on Facebook media who are selling ads on your own information talking about waste of tax payers money.. how ironic..

  • Milind S.
    2 days

    Brut news reporting on twitter seems like lawyer defending his client wrong doings .. 😄

  • Palash M.
    2 days

    Special indeed. 😅

  • Menka G.
    2 days

    They are taking away our rights, but they should never forget that they are here only for 5 years not more than that, so next time we should aware of to whom we are voting for and what they will give in return of, and if they think that they will make the policy as china then forget it. We Indians are more powerful than anyone else.

  • Harshvardhan P.
    2 days

    let's start counting the days left for this Marauder government in our country, they have accumulated too much notoriety to remain in power...

  • Ashish J.
    2 days

    The future of digital India??

  • Feroz K.
    2 days

    Do BJP supporters will leave twitter?

  • Rajesh K.
    3 days

    Tell them twitter is on cloud. They'll go on a cloud expedition. Lol

