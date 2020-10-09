back

Chandigarh’s Covid Taxis

So you think you have Covid and want to go out get tested. Which cab service do you call? 🚕 🧐

09/10/2020 5:27 AM
10 comments

  • Sara S.
    a day

    Great

  • Purnima S.
    a day

    Good job done.

  • Sanjay P.
    a day

    Why not uber and ola take up this as of now...... shortage of ambulance will be reduced to an extent.....they can have something as emergency services

  • Ripudaman S.
    a day

    this is for your information, anyway you are staff of PGI now, so need to worry.

  • Ishan S.
    a day

    nice beat too

  • Jaikumar V.
    a day

    When Kunal Malik himself is casual about wearing his mask properly, what can you expect from his services and safety protocols exercised or followed!!

  • Naomi Z.
    a day

    Well done

  • Tapan D.
    a day

    This service is commendable. It should be started all over, to ease the burden of ambulances, which are already carrying serious patients.

  • Uma R.
    a day

    Commendable service

  • Richa P.
    a day

    Salute

