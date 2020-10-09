back
Chandigarh’s Covid Taxis
So you think you have Covid and want to go out get tested. Which cab service do you call? 🚕 🧐
09/10/2020 5:27 AM
- 52.4k
- 907
- 12
10 comments
Sara S.a day
Great
Purnima S.a day
Good job done.
Sanjay P.a day
Why not uber and ola take up this as of now...... shortage of ambulance will be reduced to an extent.....they can have something as emergency services
Ripudaman S.a day
this is for your information, anyway you are staff of PGI now, so need to worry.
Ishan S.a day
nice beat too
Jaikumar V.a day
When Kunal Malik himself is casual about wearing his mask properly, what can you expect from his services and safety protocols exercised or followed!!
Naomi Z.a day
Well done
Tapan D.a day
This service is commendable. It should be started all over, to ease the burden of ambulances, which are already carrying serious patients.
Uma R.a day
Commendable service
Richa P.a day
Salute