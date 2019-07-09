back
Chemical Factory Blast Raises Safety Concerns
Thirteen lives were lost in this chemical factory blast. Are companies cutting corners and endangering the lives of their workers?
09/07/2019 4:57 AM
- 170.2k
- 1.2k
- 21
17 comments
Dinkar V.09/20/2019 15:22
Bhabani S.09/17/2019 07:38
Jay Jagannath
Kausar P.09/14/2019 23:58
Aarif S.09/12/2019 15:00
It's happened just 5km away from my home and it was very dangerous
Kadar S.09/11/2019 16:58
gande log gandi baten mat karo
Deepak D.09/10/2019 13:32
Now porkistanis and few peacefuls would relate this with Kashmir 🙄🙄🙄🙄
Mahendra V.09/09/2019 12:40
😮SHAMEFUL👎
Brut India09/09/2019 06:10
Just days after the Dhule blast, 23 people died and 27 others were injured at an explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/punjab-gurdaspur-batala-firecracker-factory-explosion-updates-1595505-2019-09-04?utm_source=recengine&utm_medium=wap&referral=yes&utm_content=footerstrip-6
Shaik A.09/07/2019 19:39
Very sad
Asad A.09/07/2019 13:02
Aurangzeb K.09/07/2019 10:47
Rakhi J.09/07/2019 10:17
To die of hunger or cling to whatever job opportunity comes their way. From working in an illegal job environment to living in an illegally constructed home, it is a fight for survival for many. It may show their short-sightedness but it keeps them alive with hope for a better tomorrow
Haridas M.09/07/2019 09:49
Yes condition is very bad in chemical factories everywhere due to lack of knowledge of chemicals...safety procedures are not followed..inadequate training,negligence..in fact the people higher up should be accountable ..it is thier duty to educate people...life is much more precious than money business etc..
Bushra R.09/07/2019 07:17
Sad
Rabiya K.09/07/2019 06:07
Feeling extremely sorry
Rabiya K.09/07/2019 06:07
Those responsible should be booked for murder as safety is never a concern....people getting down into manholes without mask ....life is not cheap..once the bread earner dies the entire family suffers compensation is not the solution. The government should be accountable.
Danish J.09/07/2019 05:34
Yeh Modi Manhoos india ko tabaah kar dega..